Augustana University Will Try To Add DI Men’s Hockey
He later returned to college as the associate athletic director for development and as the executive director of the Champion’s Club.
With that experience, Morton knows firsthand the impact a successful Division-I hockey program can have on an athletic department and school.
Now he will try to replicate that to some extent at Augustana University, the university in Sioux Falls where Morton is the athletic director.
Augustana confirmed a report from ESPN’s John Buccigross that the school will try to add a Division-I men’s hockey program in the near future. Augustana did not give a specific date for the launch of men’s hockey as part of the school’s drive to increase its athletic programs from Division II to Division I.
“The university plans to add a men’s hockey program that would compete at the NCAA Division I level,” the school said in a press release. “The addition of such a program is the first of its kind in the state, and will change the game for Augustana and Sioux Falls as one of just over 60 schools in the country offering Division I men’s hockey.”
Augustana also indicated that the push is being funded by billionaire businessman and philanthropist Denny Sanford, but did not say how much money he is contributing.
“Augustana is grateful to T. Denny Sanford for the guiding gift of making this extraordinary opportunity possible,” the announcement read.
Sanford has been a major patron of Augustana University. He is also close friends with Kelby Krabbenhoft, former president and CEO of Sanford Health, a long-time leading driver in pushing Augustana University into Division I sports.
Fueled by their friendship, Sanford’s philanthropy transformed the former Sioux Valley Hospitals and Health System into a regional health system, renamed Sanford Health in honor of the billionaire.
Augustana’s move comes at a time when the college hockey landscape is changing.
The University of Alaska Anchorage and Robert Morris University have announced that their men’s hockey programs will be discontinued this year, while Alabama Huntsville has suspended the program. Meanwhile, the University of St. Thomas will begin DI play this fall, while Lindenwood University in Missouri has announced its intention to add DI hockey.
This fall will also see the revival of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, which includes three teams in Minnesota: Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Mankato and St. Thomas. It would presumably be the future target for Augustana’s congressional membership.
Augustana currently has no hockey programs, even at the club level. The announcement made no reference to the addition of a DI women’s program.
Buccigross reported that an on-campus arena is part of the plan for Augustana.
The town of Sioux Falls has a strong hockey presence.
The Sioux Falls Stampede is a junior hockey team that plays in the United States Hockey League. The Stampede plays at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, which opened in 2014. It seats just over 10,500 for hockey. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Stampede led the USHL in attendance every year since the building opened.
The Denny Sanford Premier Center also hosted an NCAA Men’s Regional Hockey Championship in 2018 and is expected to host future regional games in 2024 and 2026.
In late 2018, a report stated that the school wanted to move to Division I. Last year, however, it suffered a speed bump when the Summit League turned down its bid to participate in the conference for its other sports teams. The school’s strategic plan still calls for its athletic programs to be Division I by 2030.
Reporter Jeremy Fugleberg contributed to this report.
