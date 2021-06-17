Sports
7 players named by coach Mike Tomlin after day 2 of minicamp
When the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers reunited at Heinz Field on Wednesday, we were also graced with a new media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Since he was asked about a number of players who followed the team activities, another article mentioned by a player can give a brief impression before the football activities come to a halt for several weeks. To qualify as one of the players, I’ve limited the highlighted names to members of the current Steelers roster. Remember, these are players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
James Pierre
One of the more intriguing reports from Day 2 of the mini camp at Heinz Field was that James Pierre had two interceptions. Coach Tomlin was asked about Pierre’s development.
He’s one of those sophomore guys that we all have high hopes for. I think it’s reasonable if you’re around a guy who’s been on the program and understand what to expect, what’s needed from him physically, what’s needed from him mentally, and so on. I think we were looking for all those sophomore players who got experience and that guy got a lot of experience last year. He didn’t play much defense, but he had a helmet on every week, he prep every week, he was a crucial part of our special teams unit, and that’s usually an indication of the guys ready to go on and keep going. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to do that.
Antoine Brooks Jr
Antoine Brooks was the only rookie drafted in 2020 who didn’t make the 53-man Steelers roster to start the season, still getting playing time in his first year in the NFL. Coach Tomlin was asked why he believes Brooks could play in the closing position.
He was playing the slot for us in regular football games last year when Mike Hilton missed a time block. One, specifically, here at home, he probably played more than 25 snaps or so of defense. His resume indicates that he has capabilities in that area. We’ve worked him there in the past. He had some success. Hell will have a chance to keep growing and developing and displaying those skills, properly determining when we get close to the action, how we divide the labor and who does what. But he has done well so far.
Dwayne Haskins
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another former first-round draft pick to their roster in 2021 when they signed Dwayne Haskins after he was released from the Washington Football Team. Coach Tomlin was asked what he learned about Haskins in his short time in Pittsburgh.
Really, I’m more concerned about Dwayne the person, I’m getting to know him and understand what he’s been through and how that shaped him, it affected him positively and negatively, how it affected the growth and development of his game. I think especially Dwayne and I are trying to get to know each other. I think it starts there, and then we can focus on some things related to the game itself. I leave some details and details about his football development between him and Sully (Mike Sullivan) and (Matt) Canada. I just want to get to know the young man and help him grow that way.
Joe Haden
Looking at the Steelers secondary, there is one player who stands out for his extensive experience. Coach Tomlin was asked about the leadership of Joe Haden’s veterans and what the younger guys can learn from him.
The guys from PG County, it makes their day more fun when Joes is here. Joes a leader of the secondary. He’s a leader of the DC guys, but Joe is just a natural leader. He wears that in a very natural way, a very welcoming way. He calms the waters, if you will. He is a man who shows a veteran presence and poise in almost all circumstances.
David DeCastro & Zach Banner
After losing offensive captain Maurkice Pouncey to retirement after the 2020 season, the Steelers offensive line lost their longtime leader. Coach Tomlin was asked if leadership on the offensive would fall to David DeCastro because of his experience with a great personality like Zach Banner
I think that’s something that happens organically in the process. I think when guys like me try to create that, it’s not authentic. So there will be enough setbacks and enough challenges and enough opportunities to show the natural leadership ability during this process. And that’s one of the interesting subplots I’d like to see develop.
Diontae Johnson
One of the biggest problems with the Steelers young wide receivers last year came in the drops category. Leading was Diontae Johnson from the third round of 2019, the draft pick. Coach Tomlin was asked if he was aware of the problem Johnson had with drops last year.
I haven’t thought much about it. Last year is last year. Everyone starts again as far as I’m concerned. It hadn’t really been a topic of conversation to be very honest with you.
The interview with Mike Tomlins can be seen here:
