Memorial girls tennis duo win individual doubles state title





EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Best friends for life Abby Myers and Margo Throop have been playing tennis together for years, but this year they achieved something they’ve always dreamed of. It was such a relief that the battle was finally won and we finally won it after our lackluster sophomore year, but honestly it was the best feeling in the world for me because we’ve never done it before, said Throop. It was like we were finally doing what everyone thought we could do. The Memorial girls’ tennis duo won the individual state title in Indianapolis last weekend with a three-set victory over Deltas Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor. It meant a lot to us, especially since our season was taken away last year and seniors were also involved, Myers said. This is our last year playing as Tigers, but this year we just worked harder than before and we didn’t give up. Especially when they had five match points, we kept working and trying to get there and we made it. Another part of their story — the girls grew up together, which made this achievement all the more special. She knows all she can about me, said Throop. It was great to achieve it not only with a teammate, but also with someone I grew up with. Myers plans to continue her tennis career in Southern Indiana and Throop will attend Indiana University in the fall. Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

