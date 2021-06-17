Can Justin Fields Stop the Endless Search for a Quarterback?

Head Coach: Matt Nagy. I really want Nagy to train for the Bears. As a Bears fan (this is coming up again), I personally wanted Nagy to get the job during the quest that led to his hiring in 2018, and I still believe he could be the long-term answer for this franchise. Saints coach Sean Payton thought enough about Nagy’s play-calling to… steal a play that Chicago ran against New Orleans in the playoffs. Nagy has led this squad to the playoffs in two of his three seasons at the helm.

I can also understand why some Bears fans were still arguing for Nagy’s resignation after last season. Not only did he finish 8-8 for the second year in a row, but the offense was kind of bad. Remember, when Nagy was hired, he had a reputation for being an attacking genius. But Chicago was ranked 22nd or worse in points and yards in both 2019 and 2020, only coming into the top 10 in both categories (ninth in scores) in 2018. Have you ever seen a game in the Trubisky era when the bears were chasing and you thought to yourself, Yes, Mitch can bring the team together here? No. You never did.

Here comes the part where I play Peacemaker: While Nagy failed to fulfill his original mission to turn the former #2 overall pick into a top-rated QB, did get to the playoffs twice with Trubisky, which can be just as impressive as, say, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady falling from the sky. Not quite, but close. And you could argue that having Trubisky as his QB1 makes it hard to judge Nagy honestly. But Trubisky is gone, he’s signed to support Josh Allen in Buffalo, and Nagy has no more excuses. He has to prove that he is the coach I think he is. It’s like I’ve finally upgraded my golf clubs. I could no longer blame them for my terrible shots — it was all on me. I’m sure Matt is up for the challenge. (And it doesn’t hurt that the Bears have a quarterback.)

Quarterback (for at least one game): Andy Dalton. You ever sit there late at night, looking for something to watch on TV, and you scroll through all the channels, exhaust your options on Netflix and Amazon Prime, then finally settle down friends? It’s not The office, but it’s not terrible — a great placeholder to occupy your mind until it’s time to go to bed. That’s the off-season signee in this situation: not quite what you were looking for, maybe starting to show its age, but still good enough. And Nagy just repeated that the QB1 of the Red Rifle.

Look, we probably all want rookie Justin Fields to open the season below midfield, but when it comes to the first round pick, it’s like we first heard rumors of a legit Justice League cut snyder. you wanted to see it so bad, but you also didn’t want to rush it until it was done. Meanwhile, the Bears can roll with 33-year-old Dalton, a good quarterback who can win games in the right situation.

Expected MVP 2021: Eddie Jackson, safety. As exciting as things can be in QB and on offense, there’s plenty to fear in defense. Much of it begins with newly promoted Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai, a student of Vic Fangio. Bears fans are no doubt hoping the defense can get back to where it was in 2018, Fangio’s last season with the team, when Chicago finished first in points allowed and third in overall defense. And that’s what Desai intends to do, say he wants to do a “tune up” and “make sure that our players play to their strengths on a consistent basis and that they start to get into the system and the why and the how of why we do certain things .”

that is exactly what the bears need. I know a lot of people will say that Chicago needs to get something out of Robert Quinn, a huge free agent transfer last year that didn’t turn out very well, to say the least. While Quinn was working on a measly 2.0 sacks, the dude he replaced, Leonard Floyd, was killing it with the Los Angeles Rams. But for me, the biggest need is for Eddie Jackson to play the way he did in 2018, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors with six picks, two forced fumbles, a layoff and three defensive touchdowns. Hopefully the jersey will switch to number 4 and that “tuning” in defense philosophy will help Jackson regain the form that made him one of the best protections in the game.