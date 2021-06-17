Sports
Zimbabwean fast bowler Kyle Jarvis retires from cricket after illness
Jarvis, who last played a test in January 2020, battled a trio of illnesses earlier this year
“I hurt my back against Sri Lanka in a test match in early 2020,” Jarvis said in a media interview. “I managed to come back and get fit again and just as I was starting to get back into it I got that illness that took me further back. After the uncertainty of that I had to realize that I had to start looking for something for it. life after cricket. It wasn’t that I didn’t think I could come back again, but I had my mind set on starting something.”
After an impressive performance in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008, he made his ODI debut in the home series against Kenya in October 2009. Jarvis then made the Zimbabwean roster for the series against Bangladesh and South Africa before being sidelined after a spate of injuries. His comeback to international cricket coincided with Zimbabwe’s return to the Test fold. He made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Harare in August 2011, taking five wickets over two innings.
However, he left Zimbabwe in 2013 to play county cricket with Lancashire. At the time, Zimbabwe Cricket was going through one of several financial crises, including delays in payments to players. Jarvis sought a deal with the county in hopes of financial security and quickly established himself as one of the club’s most valuable players. As a result of the deal, he missed the 2015 World Cup and will end his career without having played in an over-50s World Cup. Jarvis represented Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup, in Sri Lanka in 2012.
In September 2017, he ended his Lancashire deal to resume his international career with Zimbabwe. Since then, he has played 5 Tests, taking 16 wickets at 25.12, including 7 for 98 in a match against Bangladesh in Dhaka in November 2018, and 25 ODIs, taking 31 wickets at an average of 27.96, significantly lower than his overall average 36.00. “I felt my last three years of international cricket were my best,” he said. “I’m very proud of what I managed to achieve there at the end.”
Although his form has been on the rise and he has made a full recovery from both the injury and illnesses, the 32-year-old said he had already made plans for an alternative career during the period.
“I fully recovered from both. I train every day – in the gym, football or running. I can’t try to guess if I could play at the same level again. I think if I set my mind to it, I could, but I’m at peace with my decision,” he said.
While Jarvis hopes to get involved in coaching, he also has several other business interests in the near future. “I have a vehicle import-export business and a used car dealer here in Zimbabwe and I’m starting a restaurant. It’s a bit crazy to have a restaurant in these Covid times, but hopefully we can make it happen “, he said. . “And hopefully I won’t soon forget that. I’d love to give something back and be part of Zimbabwe’s cricket in some way in the future.”
