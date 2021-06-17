Boys Tennis: Unseeded Chatham Reaches Doubles Final, Singles Rematch On Tap (VIDEO)

The 2021 NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournament finals have been set.

Wednesday at Mercer County Park, Delbarton’s Michael Zheng and Newark Academy’s second-seeded Nicolas Kotzen each won the singles semifinals, while top-seeded Ethan Polen and Andrew Kotzen, also of Newark Academy, and unseeded Chatham duo Ryan Sordillo. and Oscar Jaroker also won the doubles semifinal.

The championship games are scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. in West Windsor.

Zheng came out strong, beating fourth-seeded Eric Li of Montgomery 6-1, 7-6 (7-4). Kotzen defeated Delbarton’s third-seeded John Walentowicz, 6-1, 6-0. It is the first final of both participants.

It feels good. I’ve had some tough matches. As one of the best seeds, you get the best from your opponents, said Nick Kotzen. I could see that John was nervous at first, and despite the score it got a lot harder as the game went on. I am achieving most of my goals this season. Our team won (the Tournament of Champions) and now I’m close to winning individuals. Michael is a great player and it will be difficult.

It feels good, Zheng added. Of course I lost in the quarter finals two years ago, but it feels good and I get to play Nick again.

Of the four games on the day, Kotzen was the first off the track.

I played against him a few times and I trained a lot with him, said Kotzen, who has been 5-0 against Walentowicz since 2015, according to UTR. I know him quite well. We’ve known each other since we were 12. He’s a good boy. He’s scrappy and crafty and hits a lot of slices, but I’m happy with how I did today. Many games were lost and I played the bigger points better. My forehand was really up.

Zheng, who won Morris County’s first singles crown, served especially well and it showed early on. Somerset County first singles winner Li fought back to force a tiebreak in the second set, but Zheng managed to close it.

He started to serve better, Zheng said. I think he may have been a little nervous when he came in. I immediately got the break. He gained confidence in the second set. I missed something, and he definitely started to play better.

Zheng also defeated Li twice in 2020. Three of the four semifinalists in singles were juniors in Zheng, Kotzen and Li.

The meeting on Thursday between Zheng and Kotzen will be the fourth of the season. The pair played each other in the Newark Academy Invitational Finals (Zheng won, 6-3, 6-3), in the Bryan Bennett Memorial Tournament in Delbarton (Kotzen won, 6-3, 6-3), and in the North Jersey, non-public tournament championship (Zheng won, 6-3, 6-4).

According to UTR, Zheng has been 10-1 against Kotzen since 2013, but you can never know what will happen when two blue-chip recruits collide.

The first time we played was a bit of a weird game. Neither of us played very well. The second time he played very well. I don’t think I played that bad, but he really came to shoot, Zheng said. That match with one or two breaks per set. The last time was high quality tennis. We both played at our level.

In the doubles final, Sordillo and Jaroker defeated 9-13 seeded Nathan Bernadskii and Dhaivik Chenemilla 7-5, 6-3. The first set went back and forth, and in the second, the Cougars won three unanswered games to seal the win.

Sordillo and Jaroker didn’t seem to mind not being seeded, took it up and are now playing their best they’ve had all season.

I mean it’s in the past. It’s whatever. We played really good tennis and we feel like we were just as good as anyone here,” Sordillo said. We stuck to our game and became consistent and made our volleys. We have many first services in.

To be the unseeded underdog, it was nice to win these matches, Jaroker said.

In April and May, the pair went 10-4 together, losing only three times to Delbarton, who was seeded third in the tournament, and Pingry, who was seeded fourth and made it to the semi-finals. There was a lineup change for team matches when Jaroker was moved to the second doubles, but for this tournament, the tandem teamed up again to try to become Chatham’s first-ever state doubles champion.

We didn’t win many of the tougher games earlier in the year, but it has helped us now, Sordillo said. He’s grown a lot as a doubles player, which is great to see.

Their opponents, Andrew Kotzen and Poland, recorded a 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-1 victory against Miles Kelly and Ryan Burns. After a fall in the set second, the Minutemen coaches engaged in a long conversation and it seemed to work.

We didn’t play our best tennis in the first two sets, Kotzen said. Our coaches really tried to make us play like it was our last set and play like we’ve played all season and keep our feet moving. Our school’s motto is: to dare is to do, and again, the same, we were just trying to fight.

We played loose and went for our shots, said Polen. We have a mantra in the team We fight, and I was reciting it to myself all day. We had to fight for every point and every game.

Like Sordillo and Jaroker, Poland moved into second doubles when senior Andrew Zabelo returned from injury. But based on the cutoff, the two paired up again for the tournament and reconnected easily.

Were good friends, so it wasn’t that hard, said Polen. It’s always helpful to have a doubles partner that you’re friends with and that made it easier. The chemistry during the team season helped us. We didn’t look at it as someone swapping places and getting better.

Newark Academy, which won the Tournament of Champions and a perfect 25-0 on the year, has the chance to be the fourth team in history on the boys’ side to win and join both the singles and doubles tournament in the same season at East Brunswick in 1992, Millburn in 2006 and NA in 2019 just two years when Kotzens older brother Alex won the singles crown.

No group of brothers has also won singles and doubles in the same year.

It would be cool, especially since they were brothers, Andrew Kotzen said. It would also be nice for the school.

