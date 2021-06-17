Clarke Named Third Team All-American by Baseball America





DURHAM, NC University of South Carolina Baseball Junior Wes Clarke has been named Third Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Thurs., June 17). This is Clarke’s third All-America entry, as he was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA. Clarke hit .271 this season with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on February 28 and three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on February 23. He was the SEC Player of the Week on February 23 and March 1, and was named February’s Player of the Month by the NCBWA. Clarke is tied with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the national lead in home runs with 23. Jacob Berry of Arizona has the most home runs of any player in the College World Series with 17. Baseball America All-America Teams FIRST TEAM

C Henry Davis, Louisville

1B Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame

2B Connor Norby, East Carolina

3B Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech

SS Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois

VAN Tanner Allen, Mississippi State Mississippi

FROM Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State

FROM Aaron Zavala, Oregon

DH Mat Nelson, State of Florida

SP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi

SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP Gavin Williams, East Carolina

RP Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State

UT Paul Skenes, Air Force SECOND TEAM

C Daniel Susan, Arizona

1B Ethan Long, State of Arizona Arizona

2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B Tyler Locklear, Virginia Commonwealth

SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

FROM Kyler Fedko, Connecticut

FROM Quincy Hamilton, Wright State Wright

OR Brock Jones, Stanford

DH Jacob Berry, Arizona

SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara

SP Geremy Guerrero, Indiana State

SP Ty Madden, Texas

SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan

RP Sean Hunley, Tennessee

RP Carson Palmquist, Miami

UT Spencer Threshold Stream, Nebraska THIRD TEAM

C Hunter Goodman, Memphis

1B Liam McGill, Bryant

2B Jackson Glenn, Dallas Baptist

3B Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS Benjamin Cowles, Maryland

FROM Kyle Battle, Old Dominion

FROM Jonny Butler, State of North Carolina

OR Sal Frelick, Boston College

DH Wes Clarke , South Carolina SP Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SP Brendan Beck, Stanford

SP Landon Marceaux, State of Louisiana

SP Matt Mikulski, Fordham

RP Taylor Broadway, Mississippi

RP Nick Jones, South Georgia

UT Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State







