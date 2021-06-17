Jasper Bumrah Recalls His U-17 Performance, Gabba Win And Wedding Ceremony In Interview With His Wife





India’s fast bowling javelin Jasprit Bumrah was interviewed by his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Bumrah came in for the interview and upon seeing his wife said, “Where have I seen you before?”. The 27-year-old was shown his Instagram memories and asked to talk about it. One of the photos was Bumrah’s early cricket days in under 17 cricket. “It was a T20 game then. I bowled four overs, gave two runs, the rest were girls. I took a hat-trick, a fifer or sixer, I don’t remember. This was one of my first big appearances” said Bumrah. Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and the best day of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @jaspritbumrah93 via some Insta memories for the #WTC21 Last pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021 He was also shown a photo of him holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a historic win at the Gabba earlier this year. He was injured and did not play in the game. “This photo was taken after the 4th test. I didn’t play that test. We win that test. Our third-string side was playing and we were a little skeptical about what was going to happen. But there was a lot of faith. All the young people got up. It is a memorable Test, many happy days. We won the series in Australia back-to-back, this was our second win,” he said. Bumrah got married in a private ceremony in Goa earlier this year. Ganesan is a former Miss India finalist and currently works as a Star Sports presenter. The speedster was also shown photos of his wedding ceremony. He described it as the “best day” of his life.







