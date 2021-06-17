Gamecocks Can Benefit From Arizona State Research

Could South Carolina Football Benefit From ASU’s Recruiting Violations?

Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Football Program are in a bind with the NCAA after they recently launched an investigation to see whether or not unauthorized contact was made with prospects during the dead period of COVID-19. The school is investigating the allegations, but it could be bad news for the Sun Devils regarding the 2022 recruiting cycle.

While it’s big news around college football, how could recruiting violations by a team 2,000 miles away from the South Carolina campus affect the Gamecocks?

That all comes back to Anthony Rose, a four-star Miami safety who was once a member of South Carolina’s ’22 class. Rose became Shane Beamer’s first pledge in February, but chose to reopen his recruiting in May. Following his resignation, Rose was considered a meager to the Sun Devils, with the state of Arizona also having pledges from two other Miami residents, including teammate Jaylin Marshall.

While Rose never pulled the trigger with the Sun Devils, this investigation could influence his final decision. And it could spell good news for South Carolina’s football program.

The Gamecocks actually organized the defense a few weeks ago when those COVID-19 recruiting restrictions were lifted by the NCAA. According to his social media pages, the visit went well.

Should the Gamecocks get Rose back in the boat, their ’22 recruiting class would rise from No. 38 to No. 26 nationally, according to the 24/7 Sports team rankings. The safety would become the third defensive back in the cycle and the fourth player on the defensive side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of the recruitment allegations, but head coach Shane Beamer certainly wouldn’t complain about being given a second chance with this talented prospect.