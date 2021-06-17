Sports
2021-2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Opponents Announced
The 2021-2022 Big Ten season will conclude March 2-6 with the 29th Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament, to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Maryland is the three-time defending Big Ten champion and two-time reigning Big Ten Tournament champion.
The 2022 NCAA Womens Final Four will also be held on Big Ten ground, with Minnesota hosting this year’s event on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Big Ten comes from a historic 20-21 season that set or tied conference records for the most schools selected to the NCAA tournament (7), the most teams advancing to the second round (5), and the most teams reached the NCAA Sweet 16 (4), marked by Indiana reaching the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Additionally, eight Big Ten programs ranked or received votes in the Associated Press of Womens Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)/USA today The Top 25 polls, and the Big Ten led all conferences with seven of the nations top 35 scoring teams, including the countrys two highest scoring offenses in No. 1 Maryland and No. 2 Iowa.
Nearly 70 percent of last year’s All-Big Ten honors are expected to return next season, including nine out of ten first-team coaches. That group consists of seven All-Americans, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Big Ten Freshman of the Year/Co-National Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark (Iowa), two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year the Year Veronica Burton (Northwestern), Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Maddie Burke (Penn State), and 2021 Big Ten Tournament Co-Most Outstanding Players Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu (Maryland).
Hillmon, Burton, Miller and Owusu, along with Indianas Grace Berger, are currently competing with the U.S. Basketball AmeriCup Team who have gone 3-0 so far and reached the quarterfinals of Thursday’s FIBA AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico. . With a win over the US Virgin Islands, Team USA would secure a berth in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments that will determine the 12 participating countries for the 2022 FIBA World Cup.
Clark has been selected for the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team to compete in Debrecen, Hungary, from August 7-19. Marylands Angel Reese is one of five finalists for the remaining three roster spots in the US U19 squad.
The full list of 2021-22 Big Ten single-play and repeat conference opponents will follow, while dates, times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
ILLINOIS
Away from home Indiana, Northwest, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home alone Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers
away alone Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn . State
INDIANA
Away from home Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdues
Home alone Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwest, Penn State
away alone Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
IOWA
Away from home Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwest
Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State
away alone Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Away from home Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgerst
Home alone Nebraska, Northwest, Purdue, Wisconsin
away alone Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota
MICHIGAN
Away from home Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home alone Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers
away alone Illinois, Nebraska, Northwest, Penn State
MICHIGAN STATE
Away from home Michigan, Minnesota, Northwest, Ohio State, Penn State
Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdues
away alone Indiana, Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin
MINNESOTA
Away from home Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Northwest, Ohio State Ohio
away alone Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue
NEBRASKA
Away from home Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home alone Michigan, Northwest, Purdue, Rutgers
away alone Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State
NORTHWEST
Away from home Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue
Home alone Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
away alone Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska
OHIO STATE
Away from home Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, the State of Michigan, Rutgers
Home alone Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
away alone Iowa, Minnesota, Northwest, Purdue
PENN CONDITION
Away from home Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwest, Rutgers
Home alone Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota
away alone Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin
PURDUE
Away from home Illinois, Indiana, Northwest, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home alone Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn . State
away alone Maryland, Michigan, the state of Michigan, Nebraska
RUTGERS
Away from home Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purduedu
Home alone Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin
away alone Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwest
WISCONSIN
Away from home Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdues
Home alone Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn . State
away alone Maryland, Northwest, Ohio State, Rutgers
