2021-2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Opponents Announced

The Big Ten revealed a full list of conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season. Each school plays an 18-game conference schedule, with five schools, both home and away, playing once against the eight remaining schools. Of the single-play opponents, schools will play four at home and four on the road.

The 2021-2022 Big Ten season will conclude March 2-6 with the 29th Big Ten Womens Basketball Tournament, to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Maryland is the three-time defending Big Ten champion and two-time reigning Big Ten Tournament champion.

The 2022 NCAA Womens Final Four will also be held on Big Ten ground, with Minnesota hosting this year’s event on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten comes from a historic 20-21 season that set or tied conference records for the most schools selected to the NCAA tournament (7), the most teams advancing to the second round (5), and the most teams reached the NCAA Sweet 16 (4), marked by Indiana reaching the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Additionally, eight Big Ten programs ranked or received votes in the Associated Press of Womens Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)/USA today The Top 25 polls, and the Big Ten led all conferences with seven of the nations top 35 scoring teams, including the countrys two highest scoring offenses in No. 1 Maryland and No. 2 Iowa.

Nearly 70 percent of last year’s All-Big Ten honors are expected to return next season, including nine out of ten first-team coaches. That group consists of seven All-Americans, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Big Ten Freshman of the Year/Co-National Freshman of the Year Caitlin Clark (Iowa), two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year the Year Veronica Burton (Northwestern), Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Maddie Burke (Penn State), and 2021 Big Ten Tournament Co-Most Outstanding Players Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu (Maryland).

Hillmon, Burton, Miller and Owusu, along with Indianas Grace Berger, are currently competing with the U.S. Basketball AmeriCup Team who have gone 3-0 so far and reached the quarterfinals of Thursday’s FIBA ​​AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico. . With a win over the US Virgin Islands, Team USA would secure a berth in one of four 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifying Tournaments that will determine the 12 participating countries for the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup.

Clark has been selected for the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team to compete in Debrecen, Hungary, from August 7-19. Marylands Angel Reese is one of five finalists for the remaining three roster spots in the US U19 squad.

The full list of 2021-22 Big Ten single-play and repeat conference opponents will follow, while dates, times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

ILLINOIS

Away from home Indiana, Northwest, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home alone Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers

away alone Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn . State

INDIANA

Away from home Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdues

Home alone Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwest, Penn State

away alone Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

IOWA

Away from home Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwest

Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State

away alone Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Away from home Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgerst

Home alone Nebraska, Northwest, Purdue, Wisconsin

away alone Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota

MICHIGAN

Away from home Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home alone Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers

away alone Illinois, Nebraska, Northwest, Penn State

MICHIGAN STATE

Away from home Michigan, Minnesota, Northwest, Ohio State, Penn State

Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdues

away alone Indiana, Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin

MINNESOTA

Away from home Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home alone Illinois, Maryland, Northwest, Ohio State Ohio

away alone Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue

NEBRASKA

Away from home Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home alone Michigan, Northwest, Purdue, Rutgers

away alone Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State

NORTHWEST

Away from home Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue

Home alone Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

away alone Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska

OHIO STATE

Away from home Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, the State of Michigan, Rutgers

Home alone Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

away alone Iowa, Minnesota, Northwest, Purdue

PENN CONDITION

Away from home Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwest, Rutgers

Home alone Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota

away alone Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

PURDUE

Away from home Illinois, Indiana, Northwest, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home alone Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn . State

away alone Maryland, Michigan, the state of Michigan, Nebraska

RUTGERS

Away from home Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purduedu

Home alone Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin

away alone Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwest

WISCONSIN

Away from home Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdues

Home alone Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn . State

away alone Maryland, Northwest, Ohio State, Rutgers