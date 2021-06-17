Veteran Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna passed away





Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Representative photo. Veteran Karnataka cricketer B Vijayakrishna died Thursday in a private hospital here due to multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 71. The former all-rounder from Karnataka was hospitalized two days ago due to health problems and breathed his last on Thursday morning. In a career spanning 15 years, Vijayakrishna played in 80 first-class matches, taking 194 wickets and scoring 2,297 runs, including two centuries. The left-handed batsman and spinner played a key role in many of Karnataka’s victories in the 1970s and early 1980s. He was part of Karnataka’s first Ranji Trophy triumph in the 1970s. Born on October 12, 1949, as fondly addressed by his relatives and cricket friends, Viji began his career under the tutelage of the prominent cricketer K Nagabhushan in the 1960s. Vijayakrishna impressed in his first Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in 1968 when he took three wickets and shone in the next match against the erstwhile Madras by six wickets. He was just as good as a batsman, his friends remember. Condolences to his passing, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Vijayakrishna was responsible for the state team winning the Ranji Trophy twice. “In his 15-year career as an all-rounder, he played 80 first-class matches scoring over 2,000 runs and taking 194 wickets. In his death we lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace,” Yediyurappa said in a statement. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi expressed his condolences on the death, writing on Twitter: “…sad news! I had great memories and had the honor of bowling with him and learned a lot from playing with him. “He was a great cricketer from Karnataka and another very nice person, personally I lost a friend.”







