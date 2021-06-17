Illini Footballs 2022 Opener Moved to Week 0 vs. Wyoming





CHAMPAGNE, fig. The Illinois football team’s 2022 schedule has changed. The Illini are now scheduled to open the season during Week 0 on August 27 against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium. Illinois will play during Week 0 in consecutive seasons as the Illini will open the 2021 season against Nebraska on FOX on August 28 at noon CT. The Illinois vs. Nebraska will be the first kick-off in college football in 2021. The Fighting Illini announced last week that Memorial Stadium would be running at 100% capacity for the 2021 season. “We are excited to be the first college football kick-off at 100% capacity in nearly 20 months,” said head coach Bret Bielema after full capacity announcement. “The combination of the first college football game of the season and full capacity will enable our fans to show the country that Memorial Stadium is an electric environment. I know our players can’t wait to get Grange Grove on the line.” with the Illini famILLy as our team walks into the stadium and hear more than 60,000 fans go crazy at Memorial Stadium against Nebraska.” Season and single match tickets are on sale now for all of Fighting Illini’s 2021 home games. Single match tickets start as low as $20 for non-conference games or $35 for Big Ten competition, excluding Wisconsin. Illinois homecoming against the Badgers will cost $65. 2022 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Place August 27 Wyoming Memorial Stadium September 3rd in Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Sept 10th Virginia Memorial Stadium September 17th BYE Sept 24 chattanooga Memorial Stadium October 1 Michigan State (Foundation Weekend) Memorial Stadium October 8 Minnesota (Homecoming) Memorial Stadium Oct 15 at Penn State State College, Pa. Oct 22 BYE 29 Oct in Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. Nov 5 Purdue (Father’s Day) Memorial Stadium Nov 12 Iowa Memorial Stadium Nov 19 in Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. November 26 at Northwestern Evanston, ill.







