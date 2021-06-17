Stockton Heat names new president for 2021-22 season





When Jamie Cochrane and his family move to Stockton from Calgary in July, one of his first goals is to build relationships with charities and understand important issues in the community to make a positive difference. The Stockton Heat has announced that Cochrane, who has been overseeing the team’s operations since February 2020, has been named the new team president. And his vision for the team is one that transforms the relationship with the city and embraces the Stockton area. “I think we’ve done a decent job selling hockey in the past, but we haven’t done a good job connecting with the community and becoming a real partner and leader in the community,” Cochrane said Wednesday afternoon via a statement. phone call. “To bring people together and connect with key business partners, key non-profits, charities. I want this to be a place where everyone comes together in the same place and makes the Stockton Heat truly representative of the Stockton community and not just a place to watch a hockey game. Cochrane takes over from Brian Petrovek, who was fired in early 2020. Cochrane had since overseen operations out of Calgary, the home of Heat’s mother NHL team Calgary Flames, according to a team spokesperson. ICYMI:Stockton Heat to return to Stockton next season, says AHLHL I am excited to begin this new role in Stockton, Cochrane said in a press release. During my time with the Heat, I developed a deep appreciation for the team’s passionate fans, City of Stockton’s vibrant community and the opportunity for accelerated growth. I look forward to deepening the bond between the team and Stockton and the surrounding communities, starting with a return to play for our fans on the home ice at the Stockton Arena later this year. Cochrane takes over when the team returns to San Joaquin County after one season in Canada.The Heat relocated to Calgary, Alberta, and became part of a Canadian division for the 2020-21 season due to cross-border travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise played its home games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, home of its NHL parent club, the Calgary Flames. In January, Heat general manager Brad Pascall said the decision to play out of town for the season was completely unrelated to negotiations on a new lease at Stockton Arena. Heats’ original five-year lease to play at Stockton Arena officially ended after the 2019-20 season, but the team and the city agreed to a one-season extension for 2020-21. Cochrane acknowledged that it wasn’t great to move to Canada without a long-term deal with the city. But he hopes the team’s return to California could mark the beginning of a new chapter, in which the Heat is fully immersed in Stockton’s future. “It was a difficult situation and I know it hurt people in the Stockton community,” Cochrane said. “I wish we didn’t have to go through that. We really want to make things work in Stockton. We’ve always done that and I think today will be the start of a new story here.” The 2021-22 Heat schedule, which will be 68 games within the Pacific division, has not yet been announced. That number will increase to 72 games in the 2022-2023 season. And Cochrane is determined to see the Heat play at the Stockton Arena that season, and many beyond. “I’ll come in here with two feet, too,” he said. “I want this to work as well as everyone else.” Record reporter Justin Frommer covers prep and college sports. He can be reached at or[email protected]or on Twitter @Justin B. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow







