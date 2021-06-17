



Football | 6/17-2021 10:30:00 AM University of Minnesota in decline Mohamed Ibrahim was named to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team today. Ibrahim was named First-Team Offense as he enters his fifth year with the Gophers. Last season, Ibrahim was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and AP Third-Team All-America after rushing 201 times (25th most in school history of one season) for 1,076 yards ( 23rd most in school single season history) and 15 touchdowns (the most ever for a junior in Minnesota and ranks fourth in school season history). He led the Big Ten in the following categories: rushing attempts (201), rushing yards (1,076), rushing yards per game (153.7), rushing touchdowns (15), scoring (90), points per game (12, 9) and all-goal yards per game (168.4). Ibrahim also set a school record with a hasty average of 153.7 yards per game and tied a school record with four hasty touchdowns in one game (did that in Maryland and Illinois). Ibrahim ranks ninth on Minnesota’s career list with 2,840 yards, despite appearing in just 28 games. He ranks sixth in school history with 31 hasty touchdowns, and his 5.49 yards per carry average is eighth all-time in school history (a minimum of 200 carries), while his 517 ranks 12th. Ibrahim is tied for first in school history with three career games of 200-yard rushing and first in school history with eight consecutive 100-yard rushing games (1/1/20 – 12/19/20) . He is one of two Gophers to have ever played two consecutive 200-yard rushing games and rushed 217 times for 1,160 yards (the second most ever for a freshman Gopher) and nine touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. Ibrahim rushed for more than 100 yards in five games in 2018 to become the first freshman Gopher to do so since Laurence Maroney (five 100-yard games) in 2003. He also set a freshman single-game record with 224 yards against Georgia Tech (the most by a Gopher in a single game since Maroney ran for 258 yards against Wisconsin in 2005) in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl and produced the 12th best rushing game in school history.

