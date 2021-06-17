Portage Central 2022 offensive lineman Cross Watson to play football in Big Ten

PORTAGE, MI A regional baseball championship trophy and a state quarterfinal victory would have made Saturday, June 12, a special day in itself for Portage Central junior Cross Watson, but it was an evening announcement that made it a day to remember.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound class of 2022 athlete made public his commitment to the Purdue University football program, choosing the Boilermakers over scholarship offers from 18 other Division-I teams, including Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan , Toledo , Air Force and Navy.

I visited there last Tuesday and I loved everything I saw, he said of Purdue. The facilities there are great, the pitches are great, and on top of that the coaches I met and spoke to were great. I worked with them there, did a little bit of footwork and stuff, and they loved what they saw, and I loved what I saw, and it just felt like a home to me with the way they made me feel the players, the coaches and staff made it just feel like home.

Watson is the first Portage Centrals player to participate in a Big Ten football program since 1994 graduate Scott Ernstberger signed with Michigan State.

Purdue was the first Power-Five school to offer Watson, and instead of waiting for more scholarships, the offensive lineman decided now was the right time to seal his future in college football.

I went to visit Western (Michigan), and I also loved what they had there, but after that visit to Western, I thought about it, and it just made me realize what Purdue had and what made them special, and I didn’t want to risk losing my spot at Purdue if someone else got involved because schools don’t hire a ton of people this year because of COVID and stuff – their obligations they can take are much less so I didn’t want to risk one there so it just felt right, and I knew I had to do it, Watson said.

Although the NCAA has eased its scholarship limits for the upcoming season, a cap of 85 scholarship players per team will resume heading into the 2022 campaign, and since the 2020 season did not count towards a clock to eligibility for players, teams will are forced to fit five into a roster designed to house four.

Teams that fail to see a significant number of early leavers of players currently on their roster will be forced to sign a small recruiting class unless the NCAA decides to offer leniency with scholarship limits in 2022.

Watson said he’s not sure how many offensive lineman Purdue plans to take his signing class, but he’s fully committed to the Boilermakers and relieved that he’s brought the recruiting process to an end.

Actually, I’ve stopped all my recruitment, he said. I don’t go to other schools, I don’t take other visits or go to other camps or anything like that. I’m just shutting it all down and I’m 100 percent committed to Purdue.

There’s a huge sense of relief that I don’t have to wait around for a coach to call, or a coach to call later, or a coach to text and ask when they want to call or when they want to call me and stuff like that . It’s such a relief not to have to deal with that anymore. I mean, I was grateful for it while it happened, it’s just that a lot of things happen, so it was a little stressful and overwhelming.

In addition to the facilities and family atmosphere Watson enjoyed in West Lafayette, Ind., Purdues as one of the top engineering schools in the country also appealed to him.

That’s exactly what I was looking for. I like math and science and those kinds of subjects, those are my favorite things, and I enjoy that stuff, so engineering is what I want to study, more specifically mechanical engineering, said Watson, who has a 4.39 weighted GPA.

While Watson has spent much of his spring as a reserve first baseman with the Portage Centrals baseball team, which plays Midland Down in the Division 1 state semifinals, he also spends time each day in the weight room getting ready. on his senior football season in the fall.

With his recruitment now complete, refining his football skills will be Watson’s primary focus this summer.

I go to the weight room every day, still do, and I’ve been doing that for a while now, so I’m going to get bigger and stronger, and then I’ll have speed and agility work, so I’ll go through that faster, he said. Other than that stuff, some college-specific stuff I’d like to work on would be pass sets, because (Portage Central) is about 20 percent pass, 80 percent run, so I’ve been working on pass-set exercises on my own and pass-set blocking .

A three-year starter down the Portage Centrals offensive line and overweight and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.comWatson concluded his junior season as a Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive Dream Team roster after helping the Mustangs build a 3-5 record, including a round 1 playoff win, in a 2020 campaign with a coronavirus abbreviation.

He plans to resume his left tackle spot for the Mustangs when they start the 2021 season against Stevensville Lakeshore, but as far as he fits on the Purdues line that has yet to be determined.

We haven’t talked much about that, he said of his future role with the Boilermakers. They’re definitely talking about O-line, but I haven’t heard if I’d be playing guard, tackle or anything like that.

I’ve played left tackle all my life. Since I started playing football in the eighth grade, I’ve always been a left tackle, so it’s just kind of a position I’ve always played, and I’d love to play left tackle, but honestly, wherever they put me, i will play.

