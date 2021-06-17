Twenty-four Texas Track & Field standouts will compete in the upcoming US Olympic Trials





Austin, Texas The U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials begin Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and 24 Texas standouts (in 27 events), past and present, will compete for Team USA spots. Qualifications for all events will advance to the Tokyo Olympics later this summer. Friday will be a big day as 14 participants wearing Longhorns ties will swing into action to get started. Among the highlights will be defending Olympic Gold Medalist Shot Put and Texas Ex Ryan Crouser in the circle for the qualifying and final rounds of that event, along with the 2019 NCAA Texas Champion and the 2020 NCAA Outdoor Runner-up. Tripp Piperic . Morolake Akinosun (4x100m) and Courtney Okolo (4x400m) will compete for their second trip to the Olympics. Akinosun will compete in both the 100m and 200m, and Okolo in the 400m. Longhorn women’s shot put defending gold medalist Michelle Carter will attempt to qualify for her third Olympics next Thursday (June 24). Carter won the shot put in 2016 and was also a member of Team USA in 2012. Ashely Spencer, a Texas ex who won the bronze medal in 2016, is again battling for a spot in the 400m hurdles. The NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Long Jump Champion who set both indoor and outdoor collegiate records in that event this year, Tara Davis , leads a list of 11 current Longhorns participating in the Trials. Joining Davis in the 2021 Texas All-Americans are: Chanel Brissett (100m hurdles), Charles Brockman III (400m hurdles), Elena Bruckner (discussion), Crayton Coach (800m), Paramveer Chohan (400m hurdles), Sophia Falco (triple jump), Kynnedy Flannel (100m, 200m), Micaiah Harris (200m) and Steffin McCarter (long jump). Marquise Goodwin, the Longhorn two-sport star who is currently a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, recently returned to the track and field in the off-season and will compete in the long jump. Goodwin won the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and qualified for the finals of the 2012 Rio Olympics, before returning to Austin that year for the Longhorn Football season. Marielle Hall is another former Horn who earned a spot in the 2016 games and will be looking forward to returning. She advanced to the final of the 5,000m in Rio and this time will try to earn a spot in Team USA in the 10,000m. Asthon Zamzow-Mahler, the 2019 NCAA Heptathlon Champion and Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year, as well as Teahna Daniels , the 2019 USA Outdoor 100-meter champion and 4×100-meter gold medalist at the 2019 World Championships, are a few other former Longhorn stars in action at the US Olympic Trials over the next 10 days. NBC and NBCSN provide coverage for eight nights, six of which are in primetime on NBC. Hayward Field’s coverage begins with qualifying on Friday, June 18 at 6:00 PM CT on NBCSN and continues at 9:00 PM CT on NBC with the finals in the Men’s Shot Put and Men’s 10,000 Meter. Live coverage ends on Sunday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. CT on NBC with a host of events including the men’s 200m finals and women’s 400m hurdles. In addition, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will feature exclusive streaming coverage of select field events, including long jump, pole vault, shot put, hammering, javelin, discus, 20km race walk, Eugene decathlon and heptathlon. Longhorns at US Olympic Trials: 24 participants/27 events)

Current Longhorns

MEN (6 participants) : 200m: Micaiah Harris 400m hurdles: Charles Brockman III , Paramveer Chohan Long jump: Steffin McCarter Shot put: Tripp Piperic 800m: Crayton Coach WOMEN (7 participants/9 events) : 100m: Teahna Daniels , Kynnedy Flannel 200m: Teahna Daniels , Kynnedy Flannel 100m hurdles: Chanel Brissett Long jump: Tara Davis Triple jump: Sophia Falco Discus: Elena Bruckner Former Longhorns

MEN (4 participants) : 400m: Aldrich Bailey

3000m Steeplechase: Alex Rogers

Long jump: Marquise Goodwin

Shot put: Ryan Crouser WOMEN (7 participants/8 events) : 100m: Morolake Akinosun

200m: Morolake Akinosun

400m: Kendall Baisden, Courtney Okolo

400m hurdles: Ashley Spencer

10,000m: Marielle Hall

Shot Put: Michelle Carter

Heptathlon: Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler Scheme (The times listed are Central and subject to change) Day 1 – Friday, June 18, 2021

Broadcast schedule: NBCSN 6-9pm CT; NBC 9-10am CT 2:00 PM Men’s Shot Put Qualification

2:05 PM Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification

6:00 PM Women’s Discus Qualification Women

6:03 pm Women’s 1500 m 1st round ladies

6:30 pm 400 m ladies 1st round ladies

6:45 PM Women’s High Jump Qualification

6:58 pm 400 m men 1st round men

7:26 pm Men’s 800 m 1st round men ronde

7:54 pm 5000 m Ladies 1st round ladies e

8:15 pm women’s triple jump qualifying

8:30 PM Men’s Shot Put Final

8:37 pm 100 meters men, 1st round ladies

9.25 pm, men’s 10,000 m final Day 2 – Saturday, June 19, 2021

Broadcast schedule: NBCSN 7-9pm CT; NBC 9-10am CT 3:00 pm Men’s 100m decathlon

3.50 pm Decathlon men’s long jump

4:15 PM Men’s Javelin Qualification

4.50pm Men’s Shot Put Decathlon

6:00 pm Men’s high jump decathlon

6:30 PM Pole Vault Men’s Qualification

7:04 pm Women’s 100m hurdles 1st round

7:15 PM Men’s Triple Jump Qualification K

7:34 PM Men’s 100m 1st Round

8:03 PM Women’s 100m Semi-Finals

8:18 pm 400m men’s decathlon

8:40 PM Women’s 1500m Semi Final

20:42 Discus Throw Final Women Women

21:04 800m Semifinal Men Men finale

9:20 p.m. 400m semi-final ladies

9.35 pm 400m Men’s Semi-Finals

9:51 pm women’s 100m final Day 3 – Sunday 20 June 2021

Broadcast schedule: NBC 8-10pm CT 14:15 hours 110m hurdles men decathlon

15:20 Discus throw Men’s Decathlon

17:45 men’s pole vault decathlon

6:25 pm Men’s hammer throw final

7:15pm Men’s Javelin Decathlon

19.50 Women’s High Jump Final

7:55 PM women’s triple jump final spring

8:03 pm 100m hurdles, women’s semi-finals

8:15 pm Javelin Men’s Decathlon

8:19 PM Men’s Men’s 100m Semifinals

8:35 PM 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 1st Round

21:06 400m final ladies

21:15 Men’s 400m Final

9.23 pm 1500m Men’s Decathlon

9:43 pm Women’s 100m hurdles final

9:52 p.m. Men’s 100m final Day 4 – Monday 21 June 2021

Broadcast Schedule: NBCSN 6-7pm CT; NBC 7-8pm CT 5.30 p.m. Men’s Pole Vault Final

6:15 pm Men’s Javelin Final

6:29 PM 3000m Steeplechase, Men’s 1st Round

6:40 pm triple jump men’s final

19:05 1500m final ladies

7:28 pm 800m men’s final

7:40 pm 5000m final ladies Day 5 – Tuesday 22 June 2021 rest day Day 6 – Wednesday 23 June 2021 rest day Day 7 – Thursday 24 June 2021

Broadcast Schedule: NBCSN 8-11am CT 15:25 Hammer Throw Women’s Qualification

15:30 Women’s Shot Put Qualification

19:00 Pole Vault Women’s Qualification

7:45 PM Women’s Long Jump Qualification

8:04 PM 1500m 1st round men

20:31 Women’s 200m 1st Round

9 pm 800m 1st round ladies

21:05 Discus Throw Men’s Qualification

21:32 400m hurdles, 1st round men

22:00 Women’s Shot Put Final

22:04 5000m 1st round men

22.47 3000m Steeplechase Women’s Final Day 8 – Friday 25 June 2021

Broadcast Schedule: NBCSN 4-7 pm CT 3 p.m. Javelin Throw Qualification Women

3:30 PM Men’s Long Jump Qualification

16:04 200m 1st round men

4:33 PM 110m hurdles, 1st round men

5:00 PM Men’s High Jump Qualification

5:02 PM Women’s 800m Semi-Finals

5:18 p.m. 400m hurdles, men’s semifinals

5.30 pm Discus Throw Final Men Men

17:35 400 m hurdles, first round women Women

6:05 PM 1500m Men’s Semifinal finale

6:25 pm Women’s 200m semi-final

6:42 PM 3000m Steeplechase Men’s Final Day 9 – Saturday, June 26, 2021

Broadcast schedule: NBC 8-10pm CT 7:00 am 20 km Race Walk Men’s Final

07:01 20 km Race Walk Women’s Final

15:15 h 100m hurdles women’s heptathlon

4.30 pm High jump Women’s Heptathlon

6:05 pm Hammer throw women’s final

6.40 pm Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon

19:30 Women’s Javelin Final

7.38 pm Women’s 200m Heptathlon

19.40 Women’s Pole Vault Final

8:03 PM 110m hurdles, men’s semi-finals

8:19 PM 400m hurdles, women’s semi-finals

20:30 Final Women’s Long Jump

8:35 pm 400m hurdles men’s final

8:44 PM Women’s 10,000 m final

21:24 hours 200m final ladies

9.33 pm 200m Men’s Semi-Finals

9:51 PM 110m hurdles men’s final Day 10 – Sunday 27 June 2021

Broadcast Schedule: NBC 6-7:30 p.m. CT 15:00 Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump Women

3.30 pm Final Men’s High Jump

4:15 pm Javelin throw Women’s Heptathlon

17:50 800m – Women’s B Heptathlon

6:00 pm men’s long jump final

18:04 800m – Women’s Heptathlon

6:20 pm 400m hurdles final ladies

6.30 pm 5000m final men’s Men

6:52 pm 800m women’s final

7:10 pm 1500m final men

7.22 pm Men’s 200m Final Final







