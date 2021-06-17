The expansion of the cricket ground hotel in Old Trafford gives the green light





CGIs of the proposed hotel extension and grandstand at Emirates Old Trafford (Image: BDP) A BDP-designed plan to add 100 rooms to a Hilton Garden Inn hotel and build a new grandstand on one of the world’s top cricket grounds has received planning permission. Hilton Garden Inn Manchester Emirates Old Trafford is expanding as part of an ambitious mixed-use development. A red letter day for Lancashire Cricket Lancashire Crickets’ full planning application to replace the existing Red Rose Suite with a new hotel extension building with 100 rooms and a seating capacity of 1,025 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester has been given the green light by the Trafford Councils planning committee. The proposal includes a major redevelopment of the eastern part of the historic site, which has hosted cricket matches since 1857. According to the plans, there would be a six-storey building with a club museum, ticket office and shop on the ground floor, and a members lounge, members terrace and sponsor terrace on the first floor. There would then be 100 additional rooms for Hilton Garden Inns properties, spread over the four upper floors, connected to the existing hotel via a new connection on the first floor. Hilton Garden Inn Manchester Emirates Old Trafford currently has 150 keys. The new rooms offer views over the field to the west or Manchester city center to the east – the first rooms have balconies to maximize their appeal. The latter proposal replaces an application approved in 2019. Completion of Emirates Old Trafford redevelopment Daniel Gidney, chief executive at Lancashire Cricket, greeted the decision as fantastic news. The new stand and hotel extension complete the redevelopment of Emirates Old Trafford and will further enhance our reputation as a world-class venue for business, sport and leisure. The ten-year redevelopment of the €60 million site was undertaken so that the club could continue to host major competitions, competitions and events, as it has done throughout its storied history. This redevelopment will play a key role in the clubs’ long-term financial strategy. The revised plans provide greater opportunities for short- and long-term monetization and, crucially, allow us to upgrade Emirates Old Traffords facilities, increase our overall capacity and enhance the event day experience for all visitors to the improve location. Trafford Council expects huge benefits Andrew Western, Trafford Council leader, added: This is a fantastic development, which will make Emirates Old Trafford a truly spectacular sports arena and one of the largest in the country. The scheme will also bring huge benefits to the local environment in terms of employment and improved local amenities, and will keep Trafford firmly on the world sporting map.” The project team consists of BDP (architecture), Marston & Grundy (civil and construction engineering), Planit-IE (landscape architecture), Chroma Consulting (project management), TowerEight (cost advice) and Paul Butler Associates (planning advice). Lancashire Cricket aims to start work in early 2022 and be ready in time for the 2023 cricket season.

