Duke’s Gina Kim Headlines 2021 All-ACC Academic Team





GREENSBORO, NC (TheACC.com)– Duke junior Gina Kim, the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, heads the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team announced Thursday. Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Kim proved all season that she was one of the best golfers in the ACC and Nationally. In April, she earned ACC individual medalists in stroke play competition and helped lead Duke to the ACC championship with match play wins over Virginia in the semifinals and the state of Florida in the final. Kim finished fifth in the NCAA Championship while Duke advanced to the semifinals. She had the second lowest batting average in the conference this season, was ranked #10 by Golfstat and earned WGCA First-Team All-America honors. A total of 11 student athletes who earned All-ACC honors this season also secured places on the academic honors team: Dukes Kim, Jaravee Boonchant, Phoebe Brinker and Erica Shepherd; Louisville’s Lauren Hartlage; Virginia’s Beth Lillie, Virginia Tech’s Becca DiNunzio and Emily Mahar; and Wake Forests Rachel Kuehn, Siyun Liu and Lauren Walsh. Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech led the way with five honorees each. Louisville’s Lauren Hartlage and Miami’s Renate Grimstad were honored for the fourth time. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 to be presented annually to the best junior or senior student athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the award must have maintained a career average of 3.0 credits, as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters. To qualify for the All-ACC Academic team, a student-athlete, regardless of classification, must have achieved a 3.00 credit average for the prior semester and maintain a 3.00 cumulative average during her academic career . The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July. 2021 ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year Gina Kim, Duke, Jr., Psychology 2021 All-ACC Academic Womens Golf Team Angel Lin, Boston College, Fr., Finance

Savannah Grewal, Clemson, So., Health Sciences

Annabelle Pancake, Clemson, Fr., Health Sciences

Gina Kim**, Duke, Jr., Psychology

Jaravee Boochant ***, Duke, Sr., Statistical Science

Erica Shepherd, Duke, So., Psychology

Phoebe Brinker, Duke, Fr., Black and White

Anne Chen, Hertog, Fr., Zwartwit

Taylor Roberts, Florida State, Fr., NFA- Sports Management

Alice Hodge, Florida State, Fr., NFA-Finance

Amelia Williamson, Florida State, Jr., Sports Management

Lauren Hartlage****, Louisville, Sr., Finance Major, Graduate Accounting Certificate

Hana Ryskova, Louisville, So., Marketing

Renate Grimstad****, Miami, Sr., Master Sports Administration

Kristyna Frydlova***, Miami, Jr., Biochemistry and Nutrition

Nicole Adam, North Carolina, Fr., Biology

Monika Vicario**, NC State, Sr., Applied Nutrition

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame, So., Marketing

Abby Heck***, Notre Dame, Sr., Mathematics

Beth Lillie***, Virginia, Sr., Government

Riley Smyth, Virginia, Jr., Economics

Jennifer Cleary, Virginia, Fr., Zwartwit

Virginia Bossi, Virginia, So., Foreign Affairs

Celeste Valinho, Virginia, So., Black and White

Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech, So., Clinical Neuroscience, with a minor in Psychology

Emily Mahar**, Virginia Tech, Sr., Human Development, with a minor in Integrated Health and Wellness

Keerattriya Foocharoen, Virginia Tech, Jr., Consumer Studies

Alyssa Montgomery, Virginia Tech, So., Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise with a concentration in Science of Food, Nutrition and Exercise

Jessica Spicer**, Virginia Tech, Sr., cognitive and behavioral neuroscience; Psychology (Dual Degrees)

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest, So., Mathematics

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest, So., Business & Enterprise Management

Siyun Liu***, Wake Forest, Gr., Business Analysis

Emilia Migliaccio***, Wake Forest, Sr., Communication

*indicates number of All-Academic Team awards- ACC Womens Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year: 2021 Gina Kim, Duke

2020 Not awarded due to COVID-19

2019 Virginia Elena Carta, Duke

2018 Leona Magurie, Duke

2017 Leona Maguire, Duke

2016 Daniella Darquea, Miami

2015 Celine Boutier, Duke

2014 Brittany Marchand, NC State

2013 Lindy Duncan, Duke

2012 Lindy Duncan, Duke

2011 Natalie Sheary, Wake Forest

2010 Alison Whitaker, Duke

2009 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke

2008 Amanda Blumenherst, Duke







