Paul Skenes Earns Third All-American First Team Honor





USAFA, Col. – Air Force Academy Baseball Freshman Utility Player Paul Skenes took his third First Team All-American honor, as he was named by Baseball America, Thursday, June 17. Air Force Academy Baseball Freshman Utility Playertook his third First Team All-American honor, as he was named by Baseball America, Thursday, June 17. Skenes was the only true freshman named to the first team and was the only Mountain West player to earn a spot on any of the three teams. He has now earned First Team All-American honors through three outlets (Collegiate Baseball News, NCBWA, Baseball America), while also earning CBN Co-Freshman of the Year honors, being named District 8 Player of the Year by the NCBWA Year, and is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award. The Lake Forest, California product made for one of the best freshman seasons in the program’s history, while it topped the list nationally for most of the season as a threat from both sides. He started all 48 games, 28 at DH, 18 at catcher and twice at first base. He also made 18 relief appearances on the mound, all in games where he started in the batting formation. Overall on the season on offense, Skenes cut .410/.486,697 with 77 hits, 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 49 runs scored. He led the team in 21 multi-hit games, including two five-hit games, while also scoring 12 multi-RBI games. He finished the season with a 35-game streak on base, while also recording a hit in all but eight games of the season. The batting average of 0.410 is the highest in a single season for AF since 2003. On the mound, Skenes threw 26.2 innings and amassed a 2.70 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over that period, striking out 30 batters to only nine walks. He was a perfect 11-for-11 in save attempts, keeping his opponents at a .208 batting average. In his 18 appearances, Skenes gave up an earned run in only seven of them, and more than once, while striking out at least one in all but two. Nationally, Skenes finished the regular season ninth in saves, 10th in doubles, 12th in doubles per game (0.44), 14th in batting average, 17th in hits per game (1.60), 27th in slugging, 28th in total hits , 38th in total bases (131), 44th in OBP, 87th in runs scored per game (1.02), 113th in total runs scored and 143rd in home runs. He was the only player in NCAA Division I baseball to have double-digit home runs and saves. Skenes also found his way near or at the top in numerous single-season Air Force records. His 11 saves are the most ever in a single season, while his rank in the top-five for a freshman in a single season in hits (T-1st), doubles (T-1st), HRs (2nd), total bases (2nd), batting average (3rd), slugging (3rd), runs (T-3rd) and RBI’s (4th). The freshman had a big hand in guiding the Air Force into one of the best seasons in the program’s history. The 26-22 overall record is the best for the program since 1993, while the 18-16 Mountain West record is the best conference record in the program’s history. AF defeated two top-15 teams (#7 LSU and #13 Arizona) for the first time since 2010, and spent most of the season in the top-50 of the NCAA RPI. Finally, AF went 10-7 against teams that made the 2021 NCAA tournament, while taking four wins against teams in a Super Regional (LSU, Arizona, Dallas Baptist).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos