Former India captain MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the legends of the game and has inspired many cricketers not only in India but all over the world. Indian wicketkeeper batsman and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is one such cricketer inspired by Dhoni, to the point of turning him around like a God.

Broek teammate in Delhi Ranji team and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana has revealed that the young wicketkeeper considers Dhoni a God.

He admires Mahi bhai so much that he sometimes says: If there’s anyone I want to see while I’m awake and asleep, it’s Mahi bhai. He even said to me, why do people compare me to Mahi bhai, I’m not worth comparing, and as he folds his hands, stop comparing me to Mahi bhai, grab my bat and everything else. I don’t want to play, but don’t compare me to Mahi bhai. He is like a God to him, Rana told India TV.

Over the past year, Pant has become central to Team India’s game plan across all formats. Pant has worked very hard on his fitness and has become more consistent not only in his batting but also in wicketkeeping.

The 23-year-old wicket-keeper from Delhi is hailed by many as the next big thing in Indian cricket. According to Rana, Broek’s confidence is what has brought him this far in his career.

His strength is his confidence. He never leaves that confidence wherever he goes and whatever format he plays. I remember there was a time when people started to criticize him but he always told me I’m just one big inning away the day I play that everyone will be quiet and I believe I’m going to go those innings really fast play. The next match he made something like a hundred, it was during the last (2018-19) Australian tour, Rana recalls.

Then he called me back and shared those memes and told me, Look, this is how people change. First they said this and now they see what they say. He is very positive in his life and has tremendous self confidence which is his greatest strength, Rana added.