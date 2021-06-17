Sports
Madden 22 cover athletes Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady can’t win at home at Madden
Patrick Mahomes spent hours in the playroom at the back of the house he grew up in, trying to figure out how to do what he couldn’t: hit his father.
This was not in a real competition, but rather a virtual one. Mahomes and his father, Pat, often played EA Sports’ Madden video game franchise, and as much as he tried, the future Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Madden 20 and 22 cover athlete couldn’t win.
“My dad used to beat me with Randy Moss and Daunte Culpepper and the Vikings,” Mahomes told ESPN during an interview about his roster as a Madden 22 cover athlete. “He’d just drop bombs for touchdowns, and I’d cry in the playroom.
“It was a lot of fun, and I always tried to get better when I played it, and I still play to this day.”
A Dallas Cowboys fan as a kid, Mahomes tried to use any team to beat his father, but with little success. He even tried to use fellow cover athlete Tom Brady’s team, who has had his own Madden adventures. With Brady or someone else, Mahomes logged in hour after hour to practice the game, but Culpepper-to-Moss was unstoppable.
Playing also taught Mahomes some basics of football, which helped him understand different routes and formations. The game has evolved since then, but Mahomes still plays and, whenever he can, will use himself and the Chiefs. And when he’s the Chiefs, he often shares his father’s old strategy: Mahomes-to-Tyreek Hill can be just as crushing as Culpepper-to-Moss.
Often he will play teammates. But the gamer he is sometimes jumps online and plays against random people who have no idea they’re up against a guy who is actually a 99 in last year’s game.
“I certainly do,” said Mahomes. “I’m not giving away my gamertag or anything like that, but I will play online every now and then.
“For the most part I usually play against guys on the team, and I’ll tell you what, there are guys on the team who are the real deal. I get my ass kicked sometimes, but I try to stick with it.”
Brady — Mahomes’ counterpart for Madden 22 — doesn’t lose much. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can share in Mahomes’ feeling that he didn’t win at Madden. Not by playing against random opponents online. But by playing his children.
Like Mahomes, Brady played Madden against friends as a child. He also loved playing the old NCAA Football games. And when his kids were old enough, he introduced them to Madden.
In the beginning he would beat them.
“And now I have zero chance,” Brady told ESPN. “I mean, it doesn’t even come close. Unfortunately, they don’t even want to play with me much anymore. You know, they’d rather just play with their friends, but yeah, they absolutely love it and I’m still having fun with it play.”
When Brady plays now, he uses guys he knows. His kids sometimes play as virtual Brady, but Brady said sometimes they choose to use Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Mahomes. And when Brady plays with them, he’ll claim his virtual self before they can.
As he plays, he notices things that are incredibly realistic and some things that are less so. But it has grown a lot since he first started playing multiple generations of consoles.
Like many parents, Brady tried to limit the time his kids played games. But then his kids’ friends were so busy that he had no choice but to give in a little.
“It’s how they communicate through their friends, they have the headsets,” Brady said. “It’s a community of gamers and it can’t be because the games are so good and so lifelike, they just get so popular so quickly. Their friends play, they want to play, and that’s how they communicate sometimes. So to get into it giving up an hour or a few hours on weekends to do it is fun for them.
“They always look forward to it. But I certainly understand why, because I was the same way when I was a kid.”
One of the teams that Mahomes tried to beat his father with when he was a kid was the New England Patriots. His quarterback? Tom Brady. And now the two QBs are on the game’s cover for 2022 together.
