Cole, Schwantz added to All-ACC Academic Team





DURHAM, NC – Junior Mackenzie Cole and senior Payton Schwantz were tagged to the All-ACC Academic Team for the 2020-21 volleyball campaign, as announced Thursday by the conference bureau. Cole earns the award for the second time in her Blue Devil career, while Schwantz is a first roster. A 2020-21 AVCA All-East Coast honoree, Cole has been a mainstay of Duke's defense for the past three years, helping to spearhead a defense that once led the nation in opponent's success rate. This season, Cole racked up 396 counts, 38 service aces and 93 assists. The Oakdale, NY native, placed third in the ACC in digs and fourth in aces, taking a season-high six in Duke's win over Virginia in the fall. She recorded more than 20 digs six times this year, becoming the 24th Blue Devil to hit the 1,000 dig plateau for her career. Cole ends her third year with the Blue Devils with 1,237 career digs to finish 12th in Duke history. As a 2020-21 All-ACC roster, Schwantz was one of Duke's offensive forwards during her time as a Blue Devil. She battled through a number of injuries this season and remained a strong option for Duke. Despite missing a few games, Schwantz racked up 160 kills for a .217 batting rate. Defensively, the Frisco, Texas native grabbed 152 digs to take third on the squad and added 23 blocks, at 5-11. On March 22, 2021, Schwantz became the 26th Blue Devil to reach the 1,000-kill plateau when she racked up 10 kills and made no mistakes in Duke's sweep over Boston College. To date, Schwantz owns 1,025 career kills. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 point average for the prior semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one's academic career. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July.







