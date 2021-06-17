Hill, Shibley Named Winners of the Big Ten Medal of Honor in Michigan

Michigan Medal of Honor recipients

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Thursday (June 17) that seniors Alice Hill (cross-country and athletics) and Adam Shibley (soccer) were named the 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients.

The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one female graduating class student from each affiliated institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field during their college careers. The highest honor a student participating in conference athletics can earn in the Big Ten, the award was established in 1915 and was the first award in peer athletics to show support for the educational emphasis placed on athletics. Over the past century, the Big Ten Medal of Honor has been awarded to more than 1,300 honorary members. These individuals have translated their campus experience into success across all walks of life.

Hill is the division’s female recipient, 11th among the women’s track and field and cross-country programs and the first since Erin Finn in 2018. Hill is a graduate of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor and a three-time All-American in the indoor distance medley relay, an NCAA Championships qualifier in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and a participating member of multiple NCAA Cross Country Championships rosters.

At the conference level, she is a Big Ten champion as a member of the DMR and has individually scored five times between the indoor mile and the outdoor steeplechase. She was a member of the school record distance medley relay team that also set the fastest time in Big Ten indoor history.

In addition to donning the corn and blue for Michigan, she wore the red, white, and blue for Team USA in seventh place in the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships steeplechase final.

Her achievements on the track are accompanied by an excellent track record in her studies. She graduated this spring as a James B. Angell Scholar with a cumulative average of 4.00 points and dual majors in evolutionary biology and neuroscience. As a member of the university honors program, she participated in and conducted numerous research projects during her undergraduate career. She was also one of the few selected juniors invited to join the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Hill joined the Spencer-Segal Lab at the Michigan Neuroscience Institute during her sophomore year and remained in the lab through the completion of her senior thesis and graduation. Her research in the lab focused on how hormones in the brain influence the development of neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was selected for an Honors Summer Fellowship last summer to continue her graduate project – “Corticosterone Enhances the Formation of a Neutral But Non-Fear Memory During Infectious Diseases” – which ultimately took top honors and won a Director’s Award from the Undergraduate Program in Biology .

Hill’s work was published in the journal Endocrinology and presented at ENDO 2021, the National Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society.

Shibley is the department’s male recipient. He is the 40th recipient of the football program award, and the first since Jake Butt in 2017. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Shibley is a three-year letter winner who appeared in 18 games during his UM career with one start at linebacker. He contributed to special teams throughout his career and played significant snaps at linebacker as a senior when he had his best statistical season with a career-high 23 tackles in six games, including three tackles for loss.

Shibley was a semifinalist last fall for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the college football player who has demonstrated leadership. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and graduated from the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts with a degree in Communications and Media. Shibley is also active as a member of the Big Ten Anti-Racism and Anti-Hate Coalition, founded in the summer of 2020, and as community service chairperson of the Lebanese Student Union. Shibley is pursuing his graduate degree at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

Off the field, Shibley is the founder of The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to reduce participation costs for youth sports teams and athletes who come from low-income areas by providing customized equipment, uniforms and equipment. In addition to providing uniforms, TUFF provides mentorship and motivation for young men and women in low-income areas through relationship building, “TUFF Talks” and engagement from its remarkable list of supporters.

To date, TUFF has supplied uniforms for and collaborated with 33 youth programs in Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Va., and in Liberia, Africa. The group has also supplied softshell helmets to 17 high schools across the state of Ohio. TUFF has enlisted the help and donations of 11 current NFL players, including eight former Wolverines. Other contributors who have donated or adopted a team to support include: NFL journalist Adam Schefter and other media members, Panthers turning back Christian McCaffrey, Colts defense end Payment receipts , and a host of NFL professionals, former MLB slugger Prince Fielder, and others. Additionally, TUFF has raised more than $180,000 through additional donations and is under contract with Adidas as a supplier of uniforms and apparel through 2024.

The Big Ten Medal of Honor was the first award in peer athletics to show support for the educational emphasis on athletics. It was hailed across the country, and in particular by the NCAA “as one of the significant gestures made in college sports to date.” The Big Ten Medal of Honor was expanded in 1982 to include one female student athlete from each institution.