Lewis Hamilton doubts Pirelli is responsible for Baku . tire failure





Lewis Hamilton has hinted that Max Verstappen’s tire failure in Baku was due to the way Red Bull ran its tires and not the fault of tire supplier Pirelli. Verstappen crashed out of the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago after his left rear tire exploded at over 200mph with five laps to go. Earlier in the race Lance Stroll suffered a similar failure to his left rear tire and also crashed into the wall at high speed. Pirelli’s investigation into the malfunctions revealed that there was no manufacturing or quality problem with the tyre, while Red Bull claimed no car fault had been found and that the tires were run “at all times” according to Pirelli’s parameters. Running with a lower tire pressure usually results in more tire performance, but Pirelli sets a mandatory minimum tire pressure for each race to prevent teams from compromising the integrity of the tires with very low pressures. Max Verstappen crashed out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a tire failure. Evgeniy Safronov/Getty Images One theory behind the Baku failures is that Verstappen’s tire pressure met Pirelli’s parameters when the tires were put on the car, but fell short of Pirelli’s expectations as they warmed up while the car was on the track. Ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, the FIA ​​announced additional random tire pressure checks would be put in place after each session to ensure teams are not using lower tire pressures while the car is on track. “Wherever there is failure, they [Pirelli] always put the pressure on, so that says something,” Hamilton said at a press conference in France. “Often the tires do not run at the required pressure. “We had no problem with our tyres. I think they [Pirelli] did a great job with the tires this year, they are more robust than before. “And in this particular case I don’t think Pirelli is at fault.” In the same press conference, Verstappen said he was not satisfied with Pirelli’s explanation of the failure. Hamilton said he was surprised the FIA ​​had to clarify tire pressure rules ahead of the French Grand Prix but welcomed the move. “I was of course very surprised to see that they had to clarify those … which of course you can do whatever you want,” Hamilton added. “I’m glad they acknowledged that they need to clarify, and I think what’s really important from now on is how they control it, because they haven’t checked how the tires are used [while on track] — tire pressure, tire temperature, and we need to do better. “It’s great that they did a TD [technical directive], but it’s the action we need now to see them go through, and be really vigilant, to make sure it’s even across the field.”

