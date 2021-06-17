Sports
NFL mandatory mini camps 2021 — League goes into summer break
The NFL’s mandatory mini-camps concluded on Thursday, marking the official start of the NFL’s summer hiatus before players begin signing up for training camps in five weeks.
Some teams have shortened their mini camps, giving players an extra day to relax in an exotic location somewhere or at home to wait for the release of Madden 22, which unveiled a cover featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he is “pulling” for Le’Veon Bell, despite recent comments from the free-agent running back, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins is ready to “prove” how much he loves it. football and the Miami Dolphins showed off their new facility.
Here are some snapshots from Thursday’s mini-camps:
Jump to the best of the day:
Photos | Videos | Quotes
Top news of the day
Patrick on the cover of #Madden22! pic.twitter.com/mKAS2YOhyK
Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 17, 2021
Brady, Mahomes share Madden 22 front
The last time the NFL played a game, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes were on the other side of the line in Super Bowl LV. Now, before the 2021 season kicks off, those quarterbacks will be back together — on the latest Madden cover. Mahomes and Brady share the cover of Madden 22, the EA Sports video game that has become part of NFL culture. It is the first time in more than ten years that there are two players at the front of the game.
Haskins says his goal is to ‘prove’ he loves football
For the first time since his release from Washington, former quarterback Dwayne Haskins said he has one main goal as he tries to restart his career with the Steelers. “I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football,” Haskins said.
Andy Reid ‘pulls’ for Le’Veon Bell
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to engage in a war of words with Le’Veon Bell running back, saying, “I will fight for him in the future.” Bell, who joined the Chiefs last season but played very little, recently wrote on Instagram that he would retire before playing for Reid again.
More NFL headlines:
Booger McFarland explains how the Packers were able to solve the ongoing problem with Aaron Rodgers.
Best videos
Last OTA today. Let’s go get it@YounghoeKoo pic.twitter.com/7KAiJQ3MDC
Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 17, 2021
Introducing: The Camp Cam
We’re going to have some fun with this. pic.twitter.com/yABgHqZ4Mo
Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2021
POV: You see the @BaptistHealthSF Training complex for the first time… More rooms to follow pic.twitter.com/Mi4i4id55Z
Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 17, 2021
Coming soon @BillsStadium…#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hJlBrwicWx
Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 17, 2021
They grow up so fast @_DJack01 @ChinnJeremy2@ jayceehorn_10 pic.twitter.com/vgdXvc9Z9f
Carolina Panthers (@panthers) June 17, 2021
Name the funniest movie pic.twitter.com/Qhve1f2iFL
New York Jets (@nyjets) June 17, 2021
Practice? Which practice?
It’s FIELD DAY pic.twitter.com/PZhWvpnHA4
Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 17, 2021
Be careful what you wish for, George!
, @ShelbyHarris93 pic.twitter.com/G4ejajKgDw
Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 17, 2021
” ‘ “
On this day in 1871, James Weldon Johnson was born here in Duval, where he wrote the hymn that became the Black National Anthem. 150 years later, by the voice of @marvinjonesjr, we honor Johnson’s life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/AitqHllz4a
#DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 17, 2021
Quotes of the day
.@PatrickMahomes says his dad destroyed him in Madden when he was a kid #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/iQA2i9AWY8
Sports Center (@Sports Center) June 17, 2021
“It’s an honour, of course. … He’s a great guy. He’s willing to give advice. Hopefully next time we can beat them and they don’t beat me when I do the shoot with him.”
Patrick Mahomes On Sharing The Madden 22 Cover With Tom Brady
best photos
Let’s throw it back to the OG of @EAMaddenNFL covers.
The first @NFL player who will ever appear @ EddieGeorge2727 pic.twitter.com/VzRVsOX5fz
Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 17, 2021
Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 17, 2021
We want everything in abundance. pic.twitter.com/WBemAQ2dMi
Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 17, 2021
Today’s minicamp training has been cancelled. We’ll see you at #VikingsCamp.https://t.co/P5ulpqNo5K pic.twitter.com/U5FF8ti2ah
Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 17, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
