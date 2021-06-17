Kinnard Named Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American







american football

17-6-2021 12:03:00 Susan Lax The Senior Offensive Gear Rated the Best Returning Blocking Gear in America by Pro Football Focus

Senior Attacking Gear Darian Kinnard has been named to the 2021 Walter Camp Foundation Preseason All-America team, it was announced Thursday by the Walter Camp Foundation. Kinnard was one of five offensive linemen selected for the first team. The 6-foot-5, 338-pounder from Knoxville, Tennessee was rated by Pro Football Focus as college football’s best run-blocking tackle for 2021. The senior played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts, and in 2020 he achieved at 88 percent in 10 regular season games with 40 knockdown blocks and 138 blocks at the point of attack. He was also a candidate for the Outland Trophy, which is given to college football’s top interior lineman. Kinnard previously earned pre-season honors from Athlon Sports as part of the All-Southeastern Conference Team. Considered the “father of American football,” Walter Camp first named an All-American team in 1889. The 2021 season will be the team’s 132nd edition. The Walter Camp Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and trustee of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. At the end of November, the 2021 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and certified by Marcum’s New Haven-based accounting firm. Seven home games at Kroger Field mark Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule. The Wildcats will begin the season on September 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games. Missouri arrives in Lexington on September 11 for the first conference game of the year before Chattanooga wraps up home standings on September 18. Visit UKFootballTix.comfor great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans can work with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by: request a call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1).







