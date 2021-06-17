Women’s Tennis Hosts 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend – Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Program Was Selected To Host A Regional Competition During The 14this Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend from January 28-31, 2022 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White will be the No. 1 in the Bryan-College Station Regional and will play host to SEC rival South Carolina, former Big 12 foe Texas Tech and the defending Ivy League champion Princeton. Since 2009, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association has hosted a 60-team tournament every year to open dual match team play, aptly called the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Some of the best programs in college tennis for women will compete in the 14thisportion of the tournament, with 15 host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners from each regional advance to the 2022 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A&M opens ITA Kickoff Weekend with a first-round matchup against the Princeton Tigers, who last faced the Aggies in the 2017 campaign, with Texas A&M taking a 4-0 win in the process. The other first round fight is South Carolina against Texas Tech, with the winner going up against the Aggies or Tigers for a berth in the 2022 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. The Aggies will return to the courts in 2022 as one of the highest-rated programs in the nation, following a 2021 season that saw A&M make its seventh Sweet 16 and first-ever SEC Championship appearance. The Maroon & White Bring Back Some All-Americans Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith in addition to several years of line-up experience with Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde . Texas A&M also welcomes one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in the nation according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, with the program’s four signatories in Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman holding the No. 2 class nationally. Texas A&M is one of only seven universities in the nation to host the ITA Kickoff Weekend in both the men’s and women’s classes, with the Aggie men’s team welcoming Arizona, Texas Tech, and UCLA. The last time the A&M Men’s and Women’s programs hosted the ITA Kickoff Weekend together was in the 2015-16 season, when both teams advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. 14this ANNUAL ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Bryan-College Station, Texas

January 28-31, 2022

First round Texas A&M vs. Princeton

South Carolina vs. Texas Tech Second round Winner of Match One vs. Match Two Regional Winner Advances To ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com to learn more about Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team at facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.







