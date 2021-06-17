Netherlands 2-0 Austria: Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries make two victories out of two as Dutch book last 16 place

The Netherlands sealed its place in the second round with a convincing 2-0 win over Austria in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Orange dominated from the opening moments, taking the lead from Memphis Depay’s 11th minute penalty after the referee determined David Alaba was on Denzel Dumfries’ foot after consulting the sideline video.

Depay was guilty of missing a simple chance before his second half through ball enabled substitute Donyell Malan to run on target and selflessly square Dumfries to double the advantage.

With six points already, the Netherlands can now only be equalized by a winner between Austria and Ukraine in Monday’s final round, when Frank de Boer’s team takes on North Macedonia.

Talking point: The draw opens for the Netherlands

Now confirmed as winners of Group C, the unsophisticated Dutch side led by a coach in Frank de Boer whom many of his compatriots have little confidence in are looking rock solid for a final four berth.

It is very unlikely that they would lose the berth atop their group from this position and after meeting a third place finish in the second round they would most likely become the winner of Wales and Finland or Russia in the last eight.

Very few from this side would make it into their great sides of the 1970s or 1980s or even the 2010 World Cup finalists, but they do look like a solid, organized side that goes well together. And, admittedly against a weaker side in Austria, with Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the defense after missing the first game, they also look safer from the back.

If they make it to the last four they won’t be inclined to go all the way, but they seem capable of challenging even the best sides in the tournament.

Man of the match: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

He was overshadowed during his time at Liverpool, which ended with a move from Bosman to Paris St-Germain, but there hasn’t been a more impressive midfielder in the tournament so far.

Besides him, Frenkie de Jong is silky smooth and he also plays excellently, but Wijnaldum is the driving force behind Frank de Boers.

He was so effective at pressing and winning the ball all over the pitch, he was also fantastic at starting moves from defensive positions, quickly chasing Austria to avoid a Dutch counter-attack.

Player Ratings:

Holland: Stekelenburg 6; de Vrij 7, de Ligt 7, Blind 6; Dumfries 8, de Roon 7, Wijnaldum 8*, F de Jong 8, van Aanholt 7; Weghorst 7, Depay 7.

Subs: Ake 6, times 7, Wijndal 6, Gravenberch 6, L de Jong 6.

Austria: Bachmann 6; Dragovic 6, Alaba 5, Hinteregger 7; Lainer 6, Baumgartner 6, Schlager 6, Laimer 5, Ulmer 6; Gregoritsch 5, Sabitzer 6.

Subs: Grillitsch 6, Kalajdzic 6, Lazaro 6, Lienhart 6, Onisiwo 5.

Highlights of the match:

9′ PENALTY! De Vrij goes down under a challenge from Hinteregger and the referee waves to his feet and then Dunfries is put into the penalty area by Alaba – the referee now turns to the television. and gives a penalty!

11 GOAL FOR THE NETHERLANDS! Just a three-step run-up for Depay before hitting an unstoppable penalty low to the keeper’s right.

40 What a miss! Depay with the goal gaping, after Weghorst selflessly squared the ball after Van Aanholt’s beautiful diagonal ball, side feet high and next to the goal.

67 GOAL FOR THE NETHERLANDS! Malen breaks the offside trap and allows Dumfries to finish past the desperate plunge of Bachmann, who lent a hand in the attempt.

Key statistic:

