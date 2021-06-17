Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Ohio State LB Darron Lee





The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday afternoon that they have signed the former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee up to an annual contract. A first-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-1 and 232-pound Lee was the lowest-ranked inside linebacker in the NFL during his rookie season. He then missed four games during the 2018 season after being suspended for a PED violation. The Jets declined Lee’s fifth-year option in 2019 and then traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won the Super Bowl LIV, even though he was inactive for the game. After becoming a free agent, Lee was again banned for four games for an unspecified rule violation. Once Lee recovered, he joined the Buffalo Bills. He spent most of the season on the exhibition squad, but was promoted to the active roster for Week 10 and Week 12 games against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old Lee played in 58 games over five seasons in the NFL, recording 260 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He now joins the former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, defensive tackle Johnathon Hankins and long snapper Liam McCullough on the Raiders roster. A former four-star athlete from New Albany, Ohio, Lee was named the 2015 defensive MVP and led the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship that same season. He registered 145 tackles, 27 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and two fumbles, which he returned for touchdowns in victories over the Navy and Michigan, during his three seasons in Columbus 2013 -15 . —– You may also like: Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Named To Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla Named Ohio State Athletes of the Year Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett Named Preseason All-Americans First Look at Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields in Madden NFL 22 2022 St. Louis CB Toriano Pride Will Announce Engagement Friday EJ Liddell and Duane Washington Join NBA G League Elite Camp Ohio State swimmer Hunter Armstrong qualifies for Tokyo Olympics Ohio State HC Ryan Day Testifies In Favor Of Name, Image And Likeness Bill 2022 North Carolina Defensive Tackle Curtis Neal Sets Announcement Date 2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter includes Ohio state in top 4 Former Security Guard Aaron Craft to Play for Carmen’s Crew in the Basketball Tournament Photos from Ohio State’s Second Big Official Visiting Weekend of Summer Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker signs expansion with Miami Dolphins Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Moves to Nebraska —– Make sure you stay locked in BuckeyesNow all the time! Join the BuckeyesNow Community!

