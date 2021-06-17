Tennis Adds Volunteer Assistant – University of North Texas Athletics





DENTON North Texas tennis head coach Sujay Lama has added experienced volunteer assistant Taylor Jackson to the team’s well-rounded staff. A Dallas-Fort Worth native, Jackson was a two-time winner of all women’s tennis conferences at Methodist University, where she also captained her final two seasons. In addition to her success on the court, Jackson made the President’s List twice before graduating in May 2021. “We are super excited to have Taylor join our coaching staff,” said Lama. “Her passion for the game and college coaching really stood out when we were looking for the right person for our team. Her background in sports psychology and the fact that she is a former student athlete will be a huge asset to our team. have invested a lot in using science and technology to become an elite program and Taylor will play a huge role in that area as well.” Jackson received her bachelor’s degree in psychosocial aspects of sports and coaching from Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She plans to pursue a master’s degree at UNT in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. In addition to her success on the court and in the classroom, Jackson has worked at the Winston-Salem Open ATP 250, Camp Agawak for Girls and the Hurst Tennis Center. “I’m so excited to join the Mean Green family,” Jackson said. “The values ​​and goals of this program align perfectly with mine. I look forward to a great year ahead and all the great things this program will achieve.” The Mean Green tennis team returns next season with five key players from last season’s team, including two winners from all conferences. They also welcome a talented incoming crop of newcomers who are expected to compete for top spots in the lineups.

