Chicago Bears have bid for Arlington International Racecourse





CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted an offer to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track, indicating they are willing to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium. Bears president and CEO and Ted Phillips announced Thursday that the club plans to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse racing track in the city of Arlington Heights. It is about 30 miles northwest of their current location on the lake. “It is our duty to explore every possible option to ensure we are doing what is best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step will allow us to further evaluate the property and its potential,” Phillips said in his statement. Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium still in use, having opened in 1924. The Bears have only played there regularly since 1971 when they moved from Wrigley Field – the 1914 home of the baseball Cubs on the north side of town – for more seating capacity. Arlington Heights was considered a home by the Bears in the 1970s and again in the 1980s, but they settled in the popular museum campus immediately south of downtown overlooking Lake Michigan. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot noted last month that the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field through 2033, adding, “the NFL won’t let teams break their leases.” Soldier Field, which underwent a $690 million renovation in 2002 that forced the Bears to play home games at the University of Illinois at Champaign, is owned by the Chicago Park District. The spaceship-shaped, glass-dominated addition of luxurious spaces and modern amenities was designed to preserve the stadium’s famed Greek and Romanesque colonnades, but the clash of styles led to widespread criticism. The turf’s ability to withstand the colder and wetter months has also been the subject of complaints from players and coaches over the years. Soldier Field now has a seating capacity of 61,500 for Bears games, the smallest in the NFL. Opened in 1927, the horse racing track sits on 326 acres and is currently owned by Churchill Downs, the organization that runs the Kentucky Derby. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said in a statement: to the Daily Herald that the city welcomes the bears’ interest in the site. “It’s a unique location and we’re pleased the Bears property sees its huge potential,” said Hayes. The second oldest stadium in the league behind Soldier Field is Lambeau Field in Green Bay, which opened in 1957. The Packers’ home has been renovated several times, and major projects were completed in 2003 and 2015.

