Proteas captain Elgar on Cricket SA’s new beginnings: ‘We can’t go back to what we had’





South African lead-off hitter Dean Elgar (AFP)

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar hoped the appointment of a new Cricket South Africa board will put the game first.

Saturday’s annual general meeting, which continued on Wednesday, finalized the appointment of the 15-member board with a majority of independents.

Elgar is still sweating on Temba Bavuma’s fitness for the second Test against the West Indies starting Friday in St Lucia. Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar hoped the appointment of a new board will finally put the game first and bring a new dawn. On Saturday and Wednesday, the nomination of the majority of Cricket South Africa’s independent board of directors was completed at the highly anticipated Annual General Meeting. The appointment of former CSA president and leading independent director Norman Arendse on Wednesday put the finishing touches to the eight-member independent side of the board. The non-independent section was fully elected on Saturday, with Rihan Richards and Donovan May elected president and vice president respectively. Elgar said his position as Test captain meant he had to be aware of such developments. “I hope a new era and a new dawn dawns. We can’t go back to what we had,” Elgar said. “It doesn’t treat the game in a very good light, but being in this job as a Test captain I would always be involved in these kinds of chats. “I’m not a boardroom specialist nor a politician. I’m a cricketer and captain of Proteas and that’s all I care about. “I would like to say that I am confident that the new structure is moving forward and that cricket should come first again, while sitting in a bad backseat. Elgar’s sentiments were shared by the South African Cricketers Association, who said through their chief executive officer Andrew Breetzke that they looked forward to working constructively with the new board. “Our game has been badly damaged and the appointment of the new Board of Directors was in itself a challenging and complex process,” Breetzke said in a statement. “Saca looks forward to a constructive relationship with the new board, where cricket’s interests can once again be at the center of all stakeholders “In addition to the immediate issues of appointing a new CEO, the financial sustainability of the game and the transformation, the new board must seek to regain the trust of the public, players and stakeholders.” Back to matters on the field, Elgar said Temba Bavuma’s eligibility for the second test starting Friday in St Lucia is still a matter of debate and changes will be made based on that. “We have to wait for Temba’s condition and I’m not sure how that will go. He is the only selection problem we have,” said Elgar.

