



And Sam Kendricks, who has won the consecutive World Pole Vault Championships, is the all-time favorite in Oregon. His heaviest competition figures are in Tokyo, where World Duplantis, who grew up in Louisiana but competes for Sweden, will wait. Duplantis, 21, already owns the world record but is looking for his first Olympic gold. How about some must-see events? No, we haven’t forgotten Noah Lyles, the world champion in the men’s 200 meters. Lyles wants to double in the 100 and 200 meters in Tokyo, and his form in the 100 meters is slowly getting started. He will take on a loaded 100-meter field in Eugene, Oregon, headlined by Trayvon Bromel, who set the fastest time in the world this year, and Justin Gatlin, the five-time Olympic medalist who has already been banned twice for doping. Americans have the six fastest 100 meter times in the world this year and Lyles is not among them. The men’s 1,500 field is also competitive. Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic champion, was injured last year and took advantage of the postponement. Craig English is the 2019 national champion, but he is just so known for its mul. There is also a group of newcomers with headliner Cole Hocker, fresh off an NCAA title in Oregon, and Hobbs Kessler, the fastest high school ant ever. However, the most anticipated showdown could be in the women’s 400m hurdles. At the 2019 World Championships, Dalilah Mohammed, 31, had to break her own world record to outrun Sydney McLaughlin, one of the rising sports stars. Muhammad, the Olympic champion in Rio, has been working in recent weeks to get back into shape after an injury to her hamstring. McLaughlin, 21, spent much of the spring refining her speed and technique as she competed in the 100m hurdles. If both athletes are healthy, their final on the last day of the competition should be a highlight. Who is missing? The tests got a hard dose of reality this week when Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the women’s 1,500 meters, was suspended for four years after she tested positive for an anabolic steroid. Houlihan maintains her innocence, claiming she ate spoiled pork from a food truck, and there’s a chance she’ll still make it to the starting line in Eugene. From Thursday she was registered as a participant in both the 1,500 meters and the 5,000 meters. A spokeswoman for USA Track and Field said in a statement that an athlete can continue to compete while appealing a suspension.







