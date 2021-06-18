First cricket World Test Championship puts a new spin on established game formats

ABU DHABI: At a time when holding international events had become practically impossible in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Abu Dhabis Yas Island emerged as an example of how to provide a safe environment for the return of major sporting events. matches.

First came three UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Island events in 2020 and earlier this year, and then the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) was hosted in April.

Next up for the UAE’s capital is the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which will take place from December 16 to 21.

The fight mats in the new Etihad Arena will be replaced with a retractable pool with an adjacent warm-up pool as the world’s best short-course swimmers head into town for a competition originally scheduled for last year.

We expect more than 160 countries to be represented and registration has already been opened by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), led by (Secretary General) Aref Al-Awani, ADSC event director Abdulla Al-Wheibi told Arab News.

It is important to note that we are in daily contact with government authorities to ensure security measures, this is a new aspect for us.

The security measures are updated from time to time. Whether it’s health and safety information about vaccines or PCRs (polymerase chain reaction tests), we make sure they’re taken on board. Also any updates on accommodation and transportation, he said.

The success of the previous competitions has encouraged ADSC and its partner organizations to expand the event program. Crucially, thanks to the strict security measures, Abu Dhabi has become a destination that athletes feel comfortable traveling to.

Abu Dhabi is without a doubt one of the most popular cities to host tournaments. It has managed to hold major tournaments in the past.

What has helped is the excellent logistics we have here, the facilities, the capabilities to host, all of these things helped in hosting past tournaments successfully and hopefully the upcoming ones too, Al-Wheibi added.

The organization and facilities of the competitions have recently been awarded the seal of approval by the visiting Taha Al-Kishri, Director of the Asia Swimming Federation, Member of the Board of Directors of FINA and President of the Arabian and Oman Swimming Association.

His feedback has been very positive and he was confident that Abu Dhabi will host a world-class event, Al-Wheibi said, adding that the competition could rival the Olympic Games standards in number and quality of swimmers.

The total attendance if you count participants, teams and organizers will be over 2,000. In terms of quality, this will be the highest ranked world tournament.

It takes place every four years, similar to the Olympics. The next will take place in Kazan (Russia) in 2025. In terms of numbers and quality of athletes, it will be of the same caliber as the Olympics. The swimmers are preparing for two competitions this season, the Olympics, and then this one, he added.

Al-Wheibi pointed out that having the world’s best athletes at the event would help further raise the profile of swimming in the UAE, and he hoped it would encourage more Emirates to take up the sport.

We are working on several development programs, including one for the UAE National Team, which has been overseen by an Australian Technical Director for the past two years. This program is not just during the tournaments but an ongoing program as our goal is to produce a talented group in the coming years.

Swimming, in particular, requires long-term planning if you want to produce world champions. Abu Dhabi Sports Council will continue to strongly support these swimmers, he said.

Other initiatives will involve schools and academies as ADSC strives to create a community that is ahead of the competition, including the three-day FINA World Aquatics Convention on the sidelines.

It will be attended by international entities that will display products related to swimming. There are also clinics and workshops, the latest training methods are discussed and doping is tackled. It will be a sports festival, he added.

The centerpiece of the event will be the Yas Islands Etihad Arena, which launched in January with UFC Fight Island 3.

Al-Wheibi said: It is a beautiful arena with world-class specifications. It is one of the most beautiful locations where you could hold this tournament. Having the Etihad Arena has helped a lot in hosting sporting events as it has the ability to hold any event in ideal conditions.

The facilities it has such as seating, offices, VIP sections, entrances, sports facilities, media centers and the compound complete it.

Add to that its location on Yas Island, a beautiful island with first-class hotels and facilities. We recently inspected the new Hilton Yas hotel next to the arena. It has over 500 rooms and will perform at the tournament’s official headquarters. Then there are the W Hotel, Crown Plaza and others that will be used by the athletes and coaching staff, he added.

Having all these facilities nearby would make it easier to host competitions, according to Al-Wheibi, by reducing the need for transportation, comparable to an Olympic village.

Although UFC Fight Island allowed up to 2,000 fans into the Etihad Arena in January, it has not yet been decided whether the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will have a live audience. Either way, fans will get a chance to see the action.

As things stand, there is no final decision on fan attendance, but if live audiences were allowed, it will be 30 percent of total capacity, in line with security restrictions.

We also need to consider those coming from abroad, it will be limited and an announcement will be made prior to the tournament. We will use our sports television channels to ensure live coverage of the tournament, Al-Wheibi said.