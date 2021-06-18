Summer Camp in Cleveland offers lessons on and off the field





The program is considered a model of success in the Midwest, for its tennis lessons and for making kids all the stars in STEM and literacy

CLEVELAND To win in tennis, you need to know how to lose. Just like in life, not every shot will go your way. But when the next one comes, you have to be ready. Me? I was not such a patient person. I’ve learned to wait for things, to work harder for things, and tennis has helped me become more patient and disciplined in those areas, said Carter Harris of the valuable lesson he’s learned since summer camp at age 9. started and picked up a racket for the first time. The camp is Benefit Cleveland Tennis and Education. We offer a free summer program for 8 weeks, ages 6 to 16 here in the Hough neighborhood, at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, said Liz Deegan, who came on board as executive director 3 years ago. There was a lot of action on the courts when we visited but don’t be fooled. Tennis is the hook, as Deegan explains. There are actually 6 components in the program which also include literacy, STEM, fitness, social and emotional wellbeing. We look at the entire student and make sure they have everything they need to be successful on and off the field and in the classroom, Deegan added. AdvantageCLE not only offers a free summer camp to children in the Cleveland area, its main goal is to provide tennis and learning programs to children in Cleveland, prevent the summer learning slide and improve the students’ learning experience. the whole year through. Carter took up tennis right away, but the sport isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay. There is room for them to learn things like coding and robotics. And it just triggers their natural curiosity they have about math and science, said Melani Labat Joseph, who works at the Leonard Gelfand STEM Center at CWRU and serves on the AdvantageCLE board. There’s also a literacy component, which Harris says helped change his academics and set him up for high school success. It’s also a passion of former camper turned camp counselor Kelli Price, who immediately plunged into poetry. Every year we have a poetry slam that the students look forward to. All the students come and we dance and we encourage each other. It really is a beautiful sight to see, said Kelli, who envisions a future working for a nonprofit thanks to her involvement in the camp. Advantage Cleveland is a nonprofit organization, funded by state and regional tennis associations, as well as corporate and private donors, here in Northeast Ohio. They want to see that you are not only producing college tennis players, but you are also educating young people. And we’re climbing up the standardized tests and all that, said Todd Wojktowski, the head coach of Mens Tennis at CWRU and also a member of the AdvantageCLE board. Wojktowski helps players like Carter go to high-performance clinics to continue their development. Tennis changed Carters’ life. He studies computer science at Morehouse College and plays on the tennis team. He hopes others will also take advantage of the opportunity. Just give it a try, you never know if you’ll like it. It was the same way I thought tennis camp was going to be boring, but I loved it, Carter said. In August – professional tennis comes to Cleveland!

Tennis in the Land takes place in the flats – and features some of the best women in the world!

Children of Advantage Cleveland Tennis serve as ball girls and ball boys, with a portion of the proceeds going to the organization. You can learn more about Tennis In The Land and how to buy tickets HERE. *Editor’s Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

