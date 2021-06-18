Curt Casali Helps SF Giants Beat Diamondbacks

I have a little confession to make. I was a little scared of the San Francisco Giants four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It had nothing to do with a lack of faith in the Giants.

It had nothing to do with San Francisco’s meager three runs in their previous four games.

It had everything to do with the fact that the Diamondbacks were unstoppably bad.

It’s not that I thought the Diamondbacks would break out of their terrible slump, as they entered Oracle Park on a 10-game loss streak, with 27 losses in their last 30 games and 19 consecutive defeats on the road. I didn’t think so at all. I promise there was no pessimism running through my veins.

It’s just that in a four-game run, you really expect the bad team to win at least one game. Even if that bad team is just as bad as the Diamondbacks, which is really bad. And even if the good team is as good as the Giants, which is apparently really good.

You just don’t expect a sweep in baseball, especially when a quartet of games is being played. But when the Giants face a team so tragically useless, every loss feels like a giant disappointment.

Ergo, I didn’t expect the Giants to make it through the series without feeling disappointment, even if 3-1 is a perfectly fine result regardless of the opponent.

My fears turned to arrogance after that hilariously disrespectful comeback win on Tuesday. I no longer expected the Giants to lose a game in the series.

And indeed, the Giants grabbed their brooms and started sweeping. And with another run in the rearview mirror, the Diamondbacks have now lost 14 straight games, 31 of their last 34, and a modern MLB record 23 in a row on the road.

It’s okay if you feel sorry for them. It doesn’t make you a bad Giants fan.

But enough about the horrible team. Let’s focus on the good team. Exactly one run after scoring three runs in four games, the Giants scored 37 runs in four games.

That’s exactly one Kelby Tomlinson in runs (that’s a jersey joke: it’s actually more than two Kelby Tomlinsons if you count the runs he scored in his career).

Anyway, 10 of those came during the Thursday series finale, and they came from some bats you like to get hot.

Namely, Curt Casali, who got the Giants on the board with his first homer of the year.

Casali followed it up with not only his first triple of the year, but also his first triple of his career.

Bless you, Triples Alley. And bless you, poor defense by opposing teams.

And he followed Which with a proper quote.

Curt Casali, asked if he should smile as he held out his triple: “No, I’m just a mouth breather. That’s the way my respiratory system works, I guess.” Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) June 17, 2021

Casali entered the series with 7 hits all season, for a total of 8 bases.

He collected 3 basehits on Thursday, for a total of 8 bases.

He had 6 hits in the series, a total of 11 bases.

Isn’t that nice to see.

Remarkably, he wasn’t the only back-of-the-line-up hitter to finish a hit of the cycle, as Steven Duggar was a third homer from goal in as many days.

That means it was a double-triple game for the Giants. And as fun as it is to watch a slow player like Casali trudge around the bases for a three-bagger, there are few things in baseball as aesthetically pleasing as watching a gifted runner run around three-quarters of the way through. diamond flies like a race car driver through a hairpin.

Which ID you show, but apparently no one thought that play was worthy of a highlight video.

There were other offensive highlights, such as Mauricio Dubn with two hits, including a double, and Mike Yastrzemski with his 19th two-bagger of the year.

And there were defensive highlights, as Kevin Guasman didn’t seem to bring his best gear, but didn’t need it, as he gave up only 2 runs in 8 innings, with only 5 baserunners allowed. It was only the third time this season that he allowed more than 1 earned point.

But the heroes were Casali and Duggar, who led the Giants to a 10-3 win and their MLB-leading 44th win.

Exactly as we all predicted.