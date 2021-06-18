Former Ranji star Vijayakrishna passed away





Former Karnataka all-rounder B. Vijayakrishna passed away here on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He was 71. A left-arm spinner and left-handed batsman, Vijayakrishna played 80 First Class and two List-A matches. In First Class cricket he scored 2,297 runs (average 25.8) and took 194 wickets. Vijayakrishna was part of the Karnataka team that won three Ranji Trophy titles in 1973-74, 1977-78 and 1982-83. Vijayakrishna represented Karnataka with distinction in a 15-year domestic career. Despite his considerable talent, Vijayakrishna failed to break through in the Indian team which included such stalwarts as BS Chandrasekhar, EAS Prasanna and Bishan Singh Bedi. Vijayakrishna grabbed the limelight in the 1975-76 season, when he beat the fastest century of the season with a whirlwind 102 against Maharashtra. Two years later, he scored another century, against Bihar. Cricket fans in the city remember Vijayakrishna for his exploits during a Ranji Trophy outing on the Central College grounds here in 1971. He sustained a serious ankle injury when he batted against Rajasthan, but played through the pain to make it through an entertaining half-century to make of it. The brave knock even impressed the Rajasthan players, who carried a limping Vijayakrishna off the field. great person Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh, who played alongside Vijayakrishna for Syndicate Bank, paid tribute to his mentor. When I played for Syndicate Bank, our team was like the Indian team. We had (BS) Chandrasekhar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Sadanand Vishwanath, Sudhakar Rao, AV Jayaprakash, Vijayakrishna, etc. We had a big rivalry with State Bank which had Syed Kirmani and Roger Binny among others. Vijayakrishna was a mentor to us. We have learned a lot and matured among seniors like him. I am what I am today only because of people like him, Ganesh said. He was a great man; a sincere person. Cricket was his passion. He supported all of us and made sure all deserving cricketers had opportunities. His passing is a great loss to Karnataka cricket, Ganesh said. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered condolences to Vijayakrishna’s demise. We have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to his family members and fans, the CM said in a statement. Former players from India, Anil Kumble, WV Raman, Vinay Kumar and Sunil Joshi, paid their respects to Vijayakrishna on Twitter. (With input from N. Sudarshan)

