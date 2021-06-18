HS tennis: SC tandem reaches quarter-finals of state tournament | Sport

Scott County girls’ tennis has a proven track record of staying step-by-step with the best states in the KHSAA tournament, and that tradition has continued this year.
The Cardinals doubles combination of senior Megan Moore and eighth-grader Sydney Zakic met their No. 5 seed and made it to the state quarterfinals at the University of Kentucky and Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville the week of June 1-5.
They represented Scott County High School very well, winning three games and finishing in the top eight doubles teams in Kentucky, said SC coach Zan Rexroat.
SC’s most famous face in recent years at the state level, four-time 11th Region Champion Olivia Gallagher, was forced out of the league due to a scheduling conflict.
Gallagher, who reached the 2019 state championship game as a sophomore, will play NCAA Division I tennis for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
That left the spotlight to Moore and Zakic, who previously reached the region’s semifinals and made it through the opening rounds of the state tournament.
Moore and Zakic opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over junior Abby McGuire and Ashland Blazer freshman Isabella Mayhorn.
Later that same day, the Cardinals combo sent sophomore Allyce Rassenfoss and Cooper’s seventh-grader Natalie Elleman, 6-2, 6-0.
That put the pair in a game the next morning against a tough pair of Owensboro Catholic, junior Olivia Hayden and eighth-grader Aisha Merchant.
Moore and Zakic made it through the opening set 6-0 before needing a tiebreak to seal out the straight-set win.
Next in line was older twins Emma and Kate Beavin of North Oldham, who defeated SC Lauren Moore and Grace Gardner in the semifinals in 2017 on their way to the state title.
Dropping just two games in total in the first three rounds, the Beavins held onto that hot hand by dislodging Moore and Zakic 6-0, 6-0.
They knocked out the highest-seeded Sacred Heart team (Ellie Hammond and Gracie Koch) before losing to their North Oldham teammates in the final, Rexroat noted.
Sophomore Reagan Mangan and freshman Willow Renton won that internal showdown with North Oldham 6-4, 6-0.
It was another strong showing for a program that has encountered a few obstacles compared to its rivals closer to the two major cities, as well as the private schools.
Nearly all advanced players are in the Louisville or Lexington area with year-round access to indoor tennis facilities, Rexroat said. An out-in-the-state, county tennis team that begins training in mid-winter in Kentucky on Feb. 15 has a (minimal) chance of competing with those who regularly play indoors.
