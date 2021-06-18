Patrick Williams made the All-Rookie Second Team!





Patrick Williams has just received some well-deserved recognition. The NBA announced All-Rookie teams on Thursday night, and the No. 4 roster of the Bulls earned itself a second-team roster. Williams picked up 2 votes for the first team and 46 votes for the second team to make the cut easy. Williams got 2 votes for the first team and 46 votes for the second team, giving him a total of 50 points Rest of the results: pic.twitter.com/MNld9SYjSr — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) June 18, 2021 While Williams may have struggled to make the impact of being a first-team member, he still experienced one of the most seamless transitions to the NBA this season. Williams started 71 games, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on a solid 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent shooting from the center. The attacking side of the ball proved to be a work in progress, but he still showed great flashes with a steady three-pointer, a smooth mid-range jumper and a good eye for the sneaky assist. His bread-and-butter got on the defensive, however, where he increasingly had to guard the opposing team’s best player. The effort on that side of the floor garnered praise from the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker. He finished 3rd in the rookie class in blocks and 6th in steals. Knowing Williams’ calm and focused demeanor, and his… previous comments after his absence from the Rising Stars roster at All-Star Weekend, I’m sure he’ll pretend this recognition doesn’t mean much. But it goes on to show that he is one of the brightest young players in this league, so let’s hope it can give him a nice internal confidence boost as he moves into Year 2.







