This is why #WTCwithCoindcx is trending

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain will be an important part of the World Test Championship Finals. CoinDCX has been announced as the streaming and co-presenting sponsor of the tournament.

DCX is a Singapore-based company specializing in crypto-enabled financial services, with its crypto-based products developing limitless financial services that provide faster, easier and uninterrupted capital flow. People investing in cryptocurrency prefer to use it over other services and since the partnership/sponsorship of this year’s World Tournament Championship, cricket enthusiasts who have also turned crypto enthusiasts are excited to see this partnership.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is traded in a decentralized manner. In other words, cryptocurrency is not controlled or regulated by any government or group of governing authorities.

It is also a paper currency, but we cannot use it in physical form as we use money in physical form. Cryptocurrency works on the principles of cryptography.

Cryptography is a method of securing information by sending it in the form of code so that only those who have access to it can access it. This brings us to the point where cryptocurrencies are traded in code form and used for trading in the international market.

Some of the popular cryptocurrencies that are popular today are:

Bitcoin Bitcoin first entered the market in 2009 and since then the business world has taken a different turn. It is one of the world’s first and most popular cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin This cryptocurrency works similar to the only bitcoin that hit the market in 2011, although it has a higher transaction speed.

Ethereum This cryptocurrency was launched around 2015 with a unique feature to allow the use of smart contracts and dApps, leaving little or no room for glitches or scams.

Zcash The Zcash cryptocurrency was first mined in late October 2016. As for Zcash, capitalists in Silicon Valley were able to raise more than $3 million to fund its development.

How to buy cryptocurrency?

Watch the cryptocurrency buying process and get ready to trade like a professional in the international market:-

Open a digital wallet Only through a digital wallet you can buy cryptocurrencies of your choice to trade goods and services in international markets without any government intervention.

So here is the detailed procedure to invest using crypto exchanges

Here is a step-by-step guide to fully investing in crypto on different exchanges:

Choose the right crypto exchange to trade

Select a suitable platform to open your account with a crypto exchange. You can register with crypto exchanges in India like WazirX, CoinDCX Go and BuyUcoin, etc.

Get KYC done and choose the payment option

Getting KYC done is another vital step towards trading cryptocurrency exchanges. Documents such as PAN card, photo ID, proof of address must be uploaded to the exchange where you register to trade. This is done to reduce the scope of fraudulent practices in the future.

It is equally important to choose payment options for depositing and withdrawing crypto from your account. It is advisable to choose the payment option after checking the fees associated with each of them that best suits your wallet.

Place trade orders

It must be traded that crypto can be traded 24/7, unlike stock trading where the market is open a limited number of times. of hours. After your order is completed, crypto can be stored in the digital wallet and/or you can even withdraw your money if you don’t want to store it in the digital wallet.