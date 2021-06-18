Nick Saban Promotes Financial Literacy for Alabama Soccer Players





We’re getting closer to compensating student athletes for name-image-and-likeness. Before it happens, Nick Saban has always been someone who educates his players at the University of Alabama on finance. He is concerned about the totality of an individual and he brings in some of the best people to talk to the players about the importance of life outside of football. Today he had Didier Occident speak to this year’s team on financial literacy. Occident is the CEO and founder of Secure The Bag Financial Literacy Program. He also teaches NFL players the value of being smart about money. When answering the question “How to secure the bag?” Occident said athletes have to pay themselves first. Secure the bag Lessons in financial literacy from @DidierOccident to help set up our student athletes for future success!#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mRnmReTEZj Football Alabama (@AlabamaFTBL) June 17, 2021 “Financial success starts with a budget,” he said. “If we can learn to be disciplined with our savings habits, we can be guilt-free. The more you can repeat a habit, the more you can hear, the more reps you get, the better you get. More reps, more power. Life comes down to the choices you make. We are not wired to think about what my future self will want, but what determines your success is what you do after you get the money. Your mindset and behavior determines financially your success.” Players like DeMarcco Hellams and Jaylen Moody learned a lot from the session. Since 2009, Saban has placed 106 athletes in the NFL Draft, including 39 first-round picks. His message about life after football is important and he wants his players to be financially prepared. *Get Alabama’s BEST football insider knowledge, bulletin board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!* Stephen M. Smith is the Editor-in-Chief and Senior Writer for:Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can like it onfacebookor follow him on Twitter, via@CoachingMSmith.









