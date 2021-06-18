West Virginia Senior Sports Classic Returns to Kanawha Valley in July | Sport

Board members of the 27th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic held a press conference at the University of Charleston Stadium on Thursday to announce details about this year’s events.
The events, for people aged 60 and over, will take place in and around the Kanawha Valley on July 8, 9, 10, 17, 24 and 25.
Speakers at the press conference included WVSSC Board Director Jim Strawn, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, WVSSC Board Chair Harold Vealy and Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper.
Strawn, who is also competing in athletics this year, was jovial as he and other WVSSC participants and organizers missed last year’s event very much due to COVID-19.
We’re back, Strawn said to open the press conference. After missing out for obvious reasons last year, we’re gathered here today at Laidley Field at UC Stadium to officially announce that the 27th Annual West Virginia Sports Classic is back.
We were trying to rebuild the senior games, Vealy said. I encourage everyone in the state of West Virginia, we also invite people from out of state to come here and participate. I encourage people to get off the couch and start playing basketball, pickleball, track and field or whatever.
The goal of the board is to have a minimum of 300 senior athletes in and around the Kanawha Valley participate in the games.
Yes, this event didn’t happen last year because of COVID and it looks like it’s back now, Carper said. We [have] to be more careful. We still have to show respect for each other. We were delighted to support the seniors. It is often said that a society is not judged alone [by] how they treat their young, but how they treat their elders.
Goodwin, who qualifies for and will compete in the senior competitions, closed the press conference with thanks to those involved in this year’s event.
They were so excited to have the West Virginia Sports Classic here, not just in our city but our entire county, she said.
Goodwin, who is an avid golfer, will be taking part in the golf tournament and noted the importance of the games after a one-year hiatus.
Not being able to exercise, not being able to go to your gym, not being able to participate in team sports was devastating, she said. Our parks are [now] packed. Everyone with full strength and enthusiasm is outside again.
The event includes 13 individual and team sports: golf, swimming, pickleball, table tennis, racquetball, track and field, basketball, volleyball, bowling, 5K and 10K cycling, and softball.
The golf tournament will take place at Little Creek Park, pickleball will take place at Charleston Tennis Club, bowling will take place at Galaxy Lanes, table tennis will take place at the St. Albans Municipal Utility Building, bicycle races will take place at Kanawha State Forest and racquetball will be at the Shepherd university.
Volleyball and swimming take place at the Tri-County YMCA. Tennis, men’s and women’s basketball will be at West Virginia State and softball will be at Shawnee Sports Complex.
This year WVSSC is a qualifying year. The top three entrants in their respective sports will qualify for the National Senior Competitions to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2022.
Those wishing to register for golf should do so on July 8 at 8am at Little Creek Park, where the tournament will begin at 9am the same day. Pickleball registration will take place on July 9 from 8 a.m. at the Charleston Tennis Club, where the event starts at 9 a.m. that same day.
Unregistered guests must pay a $10 entrance fee.
The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is a member of the National Senior Games Association. The NSGA is the spearhead of the senior games movement. sanctions and coordination efforts in 50 states. As a community member of the United States Olympic Committee, the NSGA serves as one of the USOC’s official weapons for the senior population.