Michael Brinegar competes in Olympics





OMAHA, Neb. Forty-five years after his mother competed in the Olympics, so will Michael Brinegar. The Indiana University swimmer of Columbus made several body lengths in the last 50 meters to take second place and a spot for Team USA in Thursday night’s 800-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials. The first two qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first year for the 800 freestyle on the men’s Olympic program. Two former IU swimmers, Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni, join Brinegar’s team. More from the tests:Lilly King remains dominant, returned to Olympics Caeleb Dressel set a US Open record of 47.39 seconds by winning the 100 freestyle. Apple, who finished sixth at 50 meters, was second in 47.72. Pieroni finished third in 48.16. Apple qualified in the 100 freestyle and Pieroni made it as four are automatically selected for the 400 freestyle relay. Elsewhere, Carmel’s Kelly Pash finished fifth in the women’s 200 butterfly in 2:08.58. She was third at 50 meters and fourth over 100 and 150. Bobby Finke finished first in the men’s 800 freestyle in 7:48.22. Brinegar, who followed Ross Dant nearly two seconds behind at 750 meters, finished lane 6 on the final lap to clock 7:49.94. More:Kelly Pash rides on Carmel wave, continues with No. 3 times in 200 butterfly Brinegar’s 50m final was timed in 27.35 to 29.77 for Dant, who finished third in 7:50.66. Jordan Wilimovsky, who placed fourth in the 1,500 freestyle at the 2016 Olympics, finished fourth here in 7:53.07. Brinegar is one of five Indiana high school state champions who have made the Olympic team to date. He joins Drew Kibler and Jake Mitchell, Carmel; Pieroni, Chesterton and Lilly King, Evansville Reitz. In his only high school season, Brinegar, as a freshman, won the 500-meter freestyle for Columbus North. After that he was a club swimmer. The swimmers were so evenly matched that the lead changed to 300 meters each lap. Brinegar was second after 400 and then third at the end of each lap until the last. According to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, this is the ninth mother/son combination of Olympic swimmers to represent the United States. Brinegar was second in the NCAA in the 1,650-meter freestyle in 2019, but only 10th in 2021. He became the first Hoosier since 1991 to win the Big Ten at that distance. He won silver and bronze medals at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. Finke, 21, is the American record holder in the 1,650 freestyle. His mother, Jeanne, is a former Ball State swimmer. He made the World Cup team as a 17-year-old high school junior in 2017. Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

