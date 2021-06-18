Cricket wireless 32GB Motorola Moto G Play prepaid smartphone (2021 model)





$49

$79.00

Get up to 10% back at hundreds of your favorite stores.

Become a member now Walmart has Cricket Wireless 32GB Motorola Moto G Play Prepaid Smartphonee (Model 2021, Misty Blue) on sale for $49. Shipping is free. Thanks to community member the hash for finding this deal. About this product: Specifications: 6.5″ 1600 x 720 Max Vision HD+ IPS Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core Processor 3GB RAM 32 GB internal storage microSD card slot (up to 512 GB supported) 3.5mm headphone jack 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Fingerprint sensor / face unlock USB Type-C port with support for 10W fast charging Supports Mobile Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling on Cricket Wireless Main rear cameras: 13MP + 2MP (depth) ‘Selfie’ front camera: 5 MP 5,000 mAh battery Android 10 Release date: March 2021

Editor’s Notes and Price Survey About this deal: This deal is $30 off ( 38% savings ) the retail price of $79.

About this shop: This product is eligible for Walmart’s 14-day return policy. Open/used phones are only eligible for exchange.

Thank you thehash for this post.



Thank you!



thehash posted this deal. Say thanks!



To thank

original post Written by

Edited

Bee 11:54 am



through Pretty good price for a cheap phone.

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cricke…/919434759

$49.99 FS Specifications: https://www.phonearena. com/phones … ay_id1 1571 in



Smartphones (6)



Get Walmart Coupons

Questions B .TA thchan asked this question at 7:42 PM today Did you like this deal? With your vote, the community can find the best deals.



Report Expired Thanks for the vote! the hash posted this deal

Say thank you by giving them Reputation Points

Thanks for supporting our community! To give Reputation Points is a great way to show your appreciation for their work. Close to







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos