A Historic Inaugural Shore Conference Girls Flag Football Season

HOLMDEL- This Saturday, Shore Regional senior Madison LaRosa will try to finish her athletic career by earning a medal in the javelin throw at the NJSIAA Track & Field Meet of Champions. But for that, she and her teammates had to take revenge and make history on the roster.

LaRosa threw five touchdown passes, two to Anna Papageorge, while the Blue Devils defense choked a previously undefeated Holmdel team to lead the way in Wednesday night’s 33-0 win at Bob Roggy Memorial Field, which Shore won the inaugural championship. of the Shore Conference girls flag football league. Julian Schussler, Cassie DeSantis and Rylee Drahos also caught touchdown passes and LaRosa added an interception (worth two points) to the defense as the Blue Devils avenged their only loss of the season to take home the title.

“This was a great ride,” said LaRosa. “We are so happy to have had this opportunity to show how athletic we are and really play football. It’s amazing the bond we’ve built.”

The two teams met during the regular season and Holmdel won by a touchdown to give the Blue Devils their lone loss. Shore has been looking for a rematch ever since.

“That was a heavy loss and we beat ourselves more than they beat us,” said LaRosa. “This time we caught fire and we were like ‘that won’t happen this time’. We’re going to beat them if it matters.”

“We were excited,” said Shore head coach Marc Costantino, a Shore Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer who has led the Blue Devils football program to four NJSIAA section titles during his 29-year tenure. “We wanted them, but I told them to look no further than Middletown North. We have been working with Holmdel for a month now.”

Shore defeated Middletown North 27-12 in the semi-final, while Holmdel (7-1) scored a 29-12 victory over Pinelands in the semi-final.

Shore finished the season with the championship trophy plus the No. 1 scoring offense (31.9 points per game) and the No. 1 scoring defense (8.4 points per game). Holmdel achieved an average of 29.3 points per game in the championship game.

The start of something special

The site of an energetic crowd on a picturesque Wednesday night at Holmdel High School cheering on four girls’ flag football teams competing for a conference championship was years in the making for Steve Antonucci.

The inaugural Shore Conference girls’ flag playoffs were the pinnacle of efforts across the Shore, coupled with the help of Nike and the New York Giants, but at the same time, it’s just the beginning for a sport organizers are sure of. that they will explode. the next few years.

“I knew this was going to happen, because this was meant to be,” said Antonucci, the Middletown South Hall of Fame head coach, who has led the Eagles to six NJSIAA section titles and five undefeated seasons in his 23 years at the helm. . “There’s been so much buzz around the Shore Conference about this and everywhere I go I get compliments on the girls and competitiveness. We are already looking forward to next year and we probably have eight to ten more teams ready to participate. This thing is getting off the ground.”

Two years ago, Antonucci began teaming up with Jen Welter, who became the first female coach in NFL history when she was an assistant to the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, starting a Shore Conference flag football league for girls. Welter has helped girls pilots flag football leagues in multiple areas across the country. Once the framework was in place, he contacted New York Giants Director of Community Relations and Youth Football Ethan Medley to see if they wanted to get involved. Nike stepped in to provide uniforms and the process began to find teams, coaches and players.

Nike and the New York Jets teamed up to create a similar league in North Jersey, which played its championship game at MetLife Stadium last week.

This first season had eight teams: Shore, Holmdel, Pinelands, Middletown North, Middletown South, a combined Middletown team, Mater Dei and Matawan. Antonucci said Brick Township, Brick Memorial, Jackson Memorial, Jackson Liberty, Central Regional, Southern Regional, Wall and Manasquan have all expressed serious interest in forming teams for next season.

The three matches played on Wednesday night were fun, fast and full of wow moments. From jukes and spins to avoid flag pulling, to jumping catches and pointed throws, it was an impressive showcase as most players had little to no football knowledge two months ago.

“At our first practice, no one knew what a route was,” said LaRosa. “We can’t tell you what a slope is or what a flood is.”

“It was great,” said Pinelands head coach John Tierney. “Our first practice on a soccer field, I said to a girl, ‘You’re a SAM (strong-side linebacker)’ and she said, ‘No, I’m Molly’. It was comical. Yesterday at training, the girls shouted cover and option routes and they watch film on Hudl.

“I call them sponges,” Antonucci said. “You coach as long as we coach and then you get a new group of girls who don’t really know much and all they want to do is learn. You build a foundation and you see the smiles on their faces when it starts to click, the little things we take for granted.”

Many of the athletes who have decided to play flag football this season have been athletes in other sports, such as LaRosa, Holmdel four-sport senior standout Lindsay Cannon, Pineland’s sophomore volleyball and track and field athlete Molly Quigley-Sanborn, and countless others. For them, it was a quick decision to join the team.

“I was excited but also a little nervous because I would have conflicting practices,” said Quigley-Sanborn, who had to juggle the volleyball season, which was moved from the fall to the newly created Season 3 (March 1 – April 1, 24) due to COVID-19, plus athletics and flag football this spring. “I’ve always loved flag and I played it in sixth grade and primary school. And I have to be honest, I’m a bit of an aggressive person, so on the pitch I have to be.”

Others needed a little persuasion.

“At first I thought no one would do it and I wasn’t really interested,” said Pinelands sophomore sophomore, Zinnia Moon, who plays soccer in the fall but is known more as an accomplished musician on the ukulele and guitar. “Then some friends came along and I saw some videos and thought it would be fun. I decided to join and it was probably the best decision I made.”

With the league and almost all players starting from the ground up, experienced coaching was a must. The Shore Conference has that in abundance thanks to the 43-team football conference, which includes many of the best programs in New Jersey with some of the best coaches. Between Antonucci, Costantino, Tierney, Steve Bush of Middletown North and Marc Tomo of Middletown, they have more than 100 years of combined coaching experience.

“I ran it the way I would my varsity practices,” Costantino said. “We worked on drawing flags, basic routes, catching the ball and we just kept building every week. It took us a few weeks, but we had fun in practice every day. They know I’m a little crazy and they were great young ladies; so funny, always broke my chops and we laughed all the time.”

“I’ve coached for 50 seasons (in multiple sports) and this was my first with girls and it was absolutely phenomenal,” Tierney said. “It’s great to see them grow. They are now my family, my 27 daughters. We only had one senior and one junior with 18 sophomores and five freshmen, so I’m excited about what we get back next year. ”

“It was great to see how the girls reacted to it,” Antonucci said. “These two teams playing for the championship, they’re special, but all our girls, it seemed like everyone got better every week. I am so proud of what is happening here.”

They will always remember that first exercise, green as ever and wondering if this would really work, to the transformation they were able to make in just two months. For players like LaRosa and Cannon, their senior year was an experience they will never forget. For the undergrads, this is just the beginning.

“That first workout, it was bad,” Moon said. “Nobody knew anything. It was funny and a bit of a joke for everyone. But as practice went on and after our first game, when we lost to Shore, we got together and said, ‘We need to get our heads together, this is real’. “I’m proud of all the girls for going the extra mile and taking on the responsibility of learning a new sport.”

“I really didn’t think we would make it to where we are now,” Quigley-Sanborn said. “From that first practice, we didn’t even know what a SAM or WILL was, but Tierney coached us so well to be great players on and off the field.”

“I’ve loved soccer since I was little on the beach, but there was never a chance to play,” said LaRosa. “This was great for me to do in my senior year. I hope it becomes a varsity sport.”

If year 1 was any indication, that time will come sooner rather than later.

Come back for a photo gallery of Richard O’Donnell

Shore Conference Girls Flag Football Championship Game