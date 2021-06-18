Fix it An old Kildare School House





What is it? The schoolhouse at Carnalway outside Kilcullen in Co Kildare was responsible for teaching generations of local children their ABCs until it closed some 40 years ago. Owned by the local parish, it then became a center for youth clubs, table tennis and a very popular and highly supported local whist drive. Tell me more about the place… Assuming it was built in the early 1900’s (although it may be older), that’s the two-story house attached to it. Located 2.5 miles from Kilcullen and 6 miles from both Naas and Newbridge, the total floor area is 1,635 square feet. The good news? A half-acre schoolyard gives you decent space to run around. Unlike many disused old rural school houses that came in for vandalism (sometimes by their former scholars), this one has been well maintained. Until recently, the house was rented out. The two-storey element should provide a planning advance for a double height extension. And the bad news? Like any old building not designed for residential use, it will have to be reinvented and reconfigured a bit. Start with its dismal BER G rating because you need a lot of insulation, or else take a lot of sod for the school fire. How much to buy it? It will be auctioned on July 7, auctioning 200,000 people, but with 40 lots of interest, that means you’ll probably have to spend over 300,000 to qualify. And to solve it? With 150,000 you get something very decent. What do I end up with? A top class family home with character. Who am I talking to? Jordans (045) 433550 will take you back to school. Mark Keenan

