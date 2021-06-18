Sports
With 96 on debut, Shafali Verma progresses to Test Cricket
On her test debut, Shafali Verma lit up Bristol. A 152-ball 96, with 13 fours and two sixs, cemented her batting reputation after the England Women declared their first innings at 396/9 in the one-off Test.
Despite being a newcomer to this level, Shafalis was talked about a lot about stroke play when it came into this game. The 17-year-old lived up to her reputation through fearless cricket.
I’m really looking forward to how Shafali plays. She is a match winner. I just hope they don’t tinker with her game. She is a natural player. Normally I don’t like comparing male and female cricketers, but she is someone in the (Virender) Sehwag form, former India Women captain Diana Edulji told this article on the eve of the test.
Edulji talked about the positive impact Shafalis proactively creates batting. India Women faced a pretty big score. The impact batting of the teens allowed the tourists to pressure England Women.
India Women play a test after a seven-year hiatus. No wonder this was Shafalis’ first five-day match, even though she’s already played 22 WT20Is. Her stroke rate of over 148 in the shortest format spoke volumes for her hitting talent. But Test cricket was a different ball game, a test of her technique and temperament in English conditions. Shafali passed with flying colors.
Like any player who gets out in the 90s, I was disappointed too. But next time I won’t miss the hundred. When I play international cricket I never think about how old I am, I just think about how I can contribute to the team, Shafali said at the press conference after the day.
Shafalis father Sanjeev did not mind that her daughter missed the hundred. I was not tense. Before the test, when I spoke to Shafali, I told her to play for the country. I’m glad she played well. I’m not disappointed she didn’t score a century, Sanjeev told The Indian Express.
She went to England a little undercooked. With so much cricket on the schedule for the next three months, I would have liked to practice at my coach’s Ashwani Sirs Academy. I miss the net session. But given the current situation (pandemic and lockdown), this is the best I could have done, Shafali said while interacting with this newspaper last month.
She was forced to improvise her training. In her living room in Rohtaks Sunaar Gully, Shafalis’ stroke training was limited to knocking a hanging leather ball before starting physical fitness. Her exploits in white-ball cricket have already helped her land a contract for the first edition of The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix. Her excellent start in red-ball cricket will add an extra dimension to her game.
During her innings on Thursday, Shahafi was wise beyond her years. She was careful to begin with, respecting the occasion and England Womens bowling. It wasn’t until after tea that she started playing some extravagant shots. Smriti Mandhanas (78) calmness on the other hand helped. Together, the two openers accounted for 167 runs before Shahafi was fired.
Me and Smriti would build a partnership and we supported each other and decided to play our natural game. We laughed during the collaboration. We had decided that we would hit loose balls, but there were a few full throws that we missed, so we had to laugh, Shafali said.
Aggression comes naturally in the youngster. Actually, Shahafi has learned to be aggressive while playing cricket. I told Shafali, it is very simple. If you crush a famous bowler, you make a name for yourself, her father told this newspaper last year. Shahafi loves to take the attack to the opposition. Growing up my father told me and my brother that whoever hits more sixes gets Rs 10 or 15 she said at the end of the day to play.
It wasn’t always smooth sailing. Far from. Five years ago, Sanjeev had lost his entire life savings of Rs 7.5 lakh to a scammer. With only Rs 280 in his wallet, the future of Shahafis cricket looked uncertain. But as her father said today, she was destined to be a cricketer.
