BYU Football: QB Derby, CFP Expansion, NIL Dominate Cougars Media Day

Lopini Katoa said on Thursday at BYU’s annual football media day that there was a time a few years ago when he couldn’t really wholeheartedly support the Cougars football program to his friends who were still in high school.

Now he can.

It’s probably in a place now where I can say I’m jealous of the undergrads, said Katoa, an American Fork senior. That’s how I would say it. So many good things happen here, also outside of football. With what’s going on both off the field and on the field, it’s a place I would tell people to come to now. And I really mean that. And I don’t think I could say that the whole time I’m here.

Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and head coach Kalani Sitake kicked off the day with the annual State of the Program interview conducted by a BYUtv employee, and they clearly agreed with Katoa. No surprise there. The Cougars went 11-1 last season, easily won a bowling game, were ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Tp 25 Finals and No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff standings, and had selected five players in the NFL last April. trekking. Not much to whine about.

We had tremendous support and a great season, said Holmoe.

Is it sustainable? That’s the big question, and the Cougars told one man that the program is in a state where they can see it happening, even against a schedule that’s seemingly 100 times harder than it was last year. BYU opens the season on September 4 against Arizona in Las Vegas, then gets into a rough patch against Utah and the state of Arizona.

I wanted to be here because the schedule was tough, Sitake said.

There were no major announcements on this particular media day, the first since 2019 as last year was canceled due to the pandemic, aside from the creation of Built4Life, BYU’s answer to help student athletes realize their potential to capitalize on the name , the image and likeness movement (NIL) will definitely be heading their way soon.

It’s a holistic career development program for BYU student athletes that will prepare them for a life outside of BYU athletics and help them capitalize on name, image and likenesses, Holmoe said.

Katoa said BYU’s recent success on the field, coupled with a locker room makeover, the Built4Life program, and seeing more players in the NFL draft than ever in recent memory makes everyone in Provo smile. .

It’s an elite program and I would recommend everyone to come here, he said.

Holmoe said the independent BYU is poised to take advantage of an expanded College Football Playoff to 12 teams, when it comes down to it. What if that means participating in a conference?

If a decision is made (about BYU’s future as an independent), we’ll have gone all the way up there, through our president, and then to Salt Lake, Holmoe said, referring to the fact that BYU is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints and is led by the Church-appointed board of trustees.

Later, Sitake weighed in on the potential expansion of the CFP, calling it a good thing for BYU.

We’re not focused on that, though, Sitake said in a sit-down discussion with print reporters. We are focused on the first game. We know we have a 12 game schedule. And we’re excited about all 12 of those games, but we’re going to attack all those games. All I care about is that we are performing at our best in all 12 games.



Grid view

















Former Governor Gary Herbert, left, talks with BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe during BYU Football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance, and Gary Veron , BYU associate athletic director for student athlete experience, listen.



Kristin Murphy, Deseret News









BYU quarterbacks, from left, Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, and Jacob Conover answer questions during BYU Football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



Kristin Murphy, Deseret News









BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake answers interview questions during BYU Football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.



Kristin Murphy, Deseret News













Coming back to the state of the discussion on the program, Sitake said last year was a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

I felt like we were really close last year (making an NY6 bowl game), so I hope we can get to that this year, he said. If we perform at our best we can live with the results and hopefully we deserve our chance to win another game.

Sitake is entering its sixth season and has the program in a much better spot than it did in 2017 when it went 4-9 and offensive coordinator Ty Detmer was fired.

I like the direction we are going which means there is innovation, creativity and the ability to adapt and help the young men on our football team achieve their goals and dreams. My focus goes beyond winning games. It’s to help these young men achieve their dreams, Sitake said.

Security Chaz Ah You, a four-star recruit from Timpview High years ago, said the program is in its best shape in years.

What Kalani does for the players goes beyond what we as players could ask for, Ah You said. He actually makes us feel like we’re a priority, instead of feeling like we’re grinding for ourselves here.

We feel like we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves. I like what he has done with our program.

I see our recruitment going to skyrocket with the way Kalani has taken our facilities and program to greater heights, Ah You continued.

Defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua, a one-time Stanford commissioner returning for a fifth season due to unfinished business, said the program has evolved into one of the better all-around programs in the West.

I feel like everyone for one reason or another considers us a little brother of the Power Fives, he said. I feel like we’re trying to change that story, and we’re about to change that. I have a feeling this year will solidify it as we have another great year.

Tight ending Isaac Rex said it’s an emerging program.

It was clear that last year was one of our best years of all time. An 11-1 season will be hard to replicate. A big emphasis is on getting guys to the NFL. We roll, we do our thing. And that’s what we want BYU to become a consistent powerhouse in the West and across the nation as well.

The three quarterbacks competing for the starter against the Wildcats Baylor Romney, Jaren Hall and Jacob Conover all met with reporters on Thursday, but none are about to be named starter, all three said.

Yes, we’ll find out when we get closer to the game, but I’m really comfortable with all three. Last year, all three of us saw a lot of improvement, Sitake said.

Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick also kept tight-lipped, but he did say that Hall made a clear round against Utah State in 2019 before he got injured and if he’s able to stay healthy he’ll be tough to beat.

Romney, who also led the Cougars to victories in 2019, said the schedule is fantastic as it enters its fourth season in Provo.

This program has changed a lot since I’ve been here. Kalanis’ vision has been implemented and you can see it in the players. You can see that there is a buy-in by all individuals in the program. It’s just in a really good place overall, Romney said. Things are looking really good now.