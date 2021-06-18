Seattle Pride Hockey Classic Aims For Inclusiveness

Steven Thompson didn’t know what to expect when he started playing hockey in Seattle four years ago.

“I was very nervous and afraid of the unknown,” he said. “What kind of people would I meet? What kind of personalities, attitudes? As a gay player, I didn’t know what to expect.”

Thompson said his foray into hockey was encouraging and welcoming, but his initial trepidation prompted him to co-founded the Seattle Pride Hockey Association in April 2019 as a way for members of the LGBTQ+ community to participate without worry. to participate in and enjoy the sport. or judge.

“I wanted to be a voice for other people who may not be as brave as I am,” he said.

The SPHA will host its first major event, The Seattle Pride Hockey Classic, presented by Symetra, on Saturday and Sunday at Olympicview Arena in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

SPHA members will be between 56 players, mostly from the Pacific Northwest but from as far away as Los Angeles, who will compete in four teams during the two-day event. Four months before the expansion Seattle Kraken makes their NHL debut next season, they hit the ice.

“It sold out in eight hours and we have a very deep waiting list of 50 people,” Thompson said. “This gives us encouragement and motivation to expand the tournament next year.”

The Kraken are among the organizations and companies that support the event. Team broadcaster and radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh will announce the championship game on Sunday.

“We’re excited to have them join our community, we’re excited to help amplify their message and share it with our wider community,” said Kyle Boyd, Kraken’s director of youth and community development. “About a year ago we had our first event, it was a virtual event, and we talked about what it meant to be a ‘non-traditional’ hockey participant in beating a variety of groups, but in particular LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.

“We talked about what it meant for an inclusive hockey culture to look and feel. So we’re excited that they’ve taken the next step and brought the Seattle Pride Classic to life.”

Thompson and SPHA co-founder Joey Gale have postponed the holding of the first classic in June 2020 due to concerns about the coronavirus, which hit Washington state hard in the early months of the pandemic. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported north of Seattle in January 2020.

But with the advent of coronavirus vaccines and declining COVID-19 rates, the association decided to continue with the classic this year, albeit a scaled back event.

“Last year we had huge plans to have nearly 100 players,” said Thompson. “We had to scale back because the state requires you not to host tournaments and large gatherings. We can skate a fine line and not categorize it as a tournament because we won’t have social gatherings or mixers or gatherings of any kind.”

Still, Thompson hopes the classic will draw attention to the SPHA and its mission. The SPHA emphasizes that it is more of an organization that is open and inclusive for all, not just the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to get a decent, distant crowd of spectators, people who may have never played hockey before,” he said. “We’re hopeful that seeing players of all different skill levels, including brand new people who have only played for a month, be a part of the event, will motivate and encourage them and make them feel like it’s a safe place to play.” to play.

“Seattle is a very forward-thinking city and so the hockey community here is very inclusive, welcoming and supportive. We want to be an advocate for everyone — LGBT, Asians, women, Asian-American and Pacific Islanders. We don’t want to give out of this atmosphere that we’re exclusive.”

The classic does give a nod to LGBTQ+ history by having the four teams named in honor of key figures in the LGBTQ+ rights struggle. Team Milk is named after Harvey Milk, the late member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the first openly gay elected official in California, murdered on November 27, 1978.

Team Johnson honors Marsha P. Johnson, a gay liberation activist and key figure in the Stonewall riots in New York in 1969. Team Windsor pays tribute to Edie Windsor, a gay rights activist who filed a case that led to a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2013 that recognized same-sex marriage for the first time.

Team Cox recognizes transgender actress and LGBTQ+ activist Laverne Cox, who became famous for her role on the award-winning show ‘Orange is the New Black’.

“We wanted to underline the important role they played in community history,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of allies playing in the tournament and so we wanted to make sure they were familiar with who these people were and the role they played in the rights we have today.”