Giannis Antetokounmpo Avoids 3s, Goes On Attack As Milwaukee Force Bucks Game 7

With his team’s season on the line, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a clear goal in mind: every chance he could attack.

After so much of this series was dominated by chatter about his quirky jump shot, Antetokounmpo made sure Milwaukee would survive and force a Game 7 Saturday night in Brooklyn by forcing relentlessly to the brink.

The result? Milwaukee rode to a 104–89 win, while Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes—all without taking a single three-point shot.

“That was exactly how it went,” Antetokounmpo said. “I didn’t shoot 3 tonight, but I’m just trying to be aggressive. Go downhill, make the right play, I think maybe there were one or two plays. I was open on the three point line and maybe could have shot it.

“But what I know is that I enjoy the game when I’m aggressive, and when I can go downhill and get my teammates involved, and when I play to my strengths. That’s when I enjoy the game the most, and that’s is what I’m trying to do.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo went 12-of-20 from the field, including 11 field goals in the paint and 10 in the restricted area. Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s certainly what he did in Game 6 — and, for the Bucks, with great results. Of Antetokounmpo’s 12 field goals on Thursday night, 11 came into play and 10 were in restricted area, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information. His average field goal distance of 5.6 feet was his lowest this postseason.

“Giannis coming into the game was in a good spot,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “Just give him where he attacks and create for his teammates, create for himself. He came in in a good spot today and we need to stay there in Game 7.”

Antetokounmpo’s mentality was indicative of the approach the Bucks brought together in this elimination game. Budenholzer leaned heavily on his stars and essentially played a six-man rotation until both teams cleared their benches in the final few minutes. Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton (38 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals) and Jrue Holiday (21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals) combined for Brooklyn’s 89 points alone. Milwaukee dominated in the transition, beating Brooklyn 26-4 in fast-break points, with the Bucks hitting twice as many free throws as the Nets.

Add it all up, and the Bucks were able to continue the trend of both teams winning their home games in this series, causing a winner-take-all showdown at Barclays Center 48 hours later.



“We didn’t look like we had a lot of energy all night,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “I think we wanted it. We just couldn’t find it. And if you can’t find that rhythm, it makes it even harder, and so it’s kind of a chicken-and-the-egg. Is the rhythm because you can’t do you not have the energy, or has it worsened because you have no rhythm?

“It just wasn’t our best game. We didn’t play well. … Now it’s about how we react.”

The Bucks set the tone for how the game would go from the opening tip. Antetokounmpo opened the game with a layup to give Milwaukee a lead it would never give up on claiming a wire-to-wire win. He continued to attack, scoring seven points as part of an 18-5 run that immediately gave Milwaukee a kiss and helped erase some of the raw memories of Brooklyn’s comeback from a 16-point deficit to claim Game 5.

Brooklyn made regular attempts to get back into the game, and it wasn’t until those final moments when both benches emptied that the game really felt over, especially since the Nets had Kevin Durant at their disposal.

But while Durant still led Brooklyn by 32 points on Thursday night, it took him 30 shots to do it, a far cry from the scintillating 49 points on 16-for-23 shooting he racked up for the Nets in their stunning Game 5 win.

“I didn’t even try to duplicate [Game 5]’ said Durant. “I just tried to go out and play every possession. I’m not trying to be a hero out there. I know I can’t win a basketball game on my own, so I just try to play the right way, take the shots that are there. A few of them felt like I was rushing to get us back in the flow and change the momentum a bit, but for the most part I thought I was being aggressive and putting pressure on the defense.

“I have to hold the ball a little bit more in my hands, but being aggressive is always positive for us, especially when I’m going downhill. I try not to repeat big nights like that. I’m just trying to keep the game flowing and tonight was not our evening.”

While several Bucks took turns trying to slow down the all-world attacker, it was PJ Tucker who once again signed the primary order. And while he finished with just 3 points on 1-for-6 shooting, Tucker was a game-high plus-30, doing both an excellent job of giving Durant everything he could while also playing some crucial hustle to keep his expanding assets.

“Listen, Kevin Durant is arguably the best goalscorer of our generation,” Tucker said. “He’s going to score the ball a lot. Everyone knows that. I don’t know why people act like it’s a surprise. He’s a big job for everyone. I don’t think anyone can take him out.”

“But what you can do is try to make it work.”

In addition to Durant’s heroism, Game 5’s other story was James Harden’s surprise return from the hamstring injury he sustained at the start of Game 1. And while he still didn’t look like the player he usually is, he was more engaged and effective in Game 6 scoring 16 points, 14 of them in the first half, along with five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 40 minutes.

“It’s not even about rust,” Harden said. “It’s about being able to move, and I think if I go every day, it gets better and better.

“The last game, Game 5, was the first day I did a move like that since I was injured, so tonight was no different, you know? I’m there to do whatever it takes to win. be better on both sides of the ball, which I will be in Game 7.”

Milwaukee’s goal coming in on Thursday night was to just make sure Game 7 took place. And after the disappointment the Bucks felt after letting Game 5 slip, Antetokounmpo made sure to set the tone and lead his team into Saturday’s showdown in Brooklyn.

Now that the Bucks have come this far, he said, they will be ready to take the opportunity.

“We knew what kind of game this was and there was only one option: to win the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “We knew that if we didn’t win the game, our season would be over, and we’ve talked about it several times in the dressing room among the boys that it won’t be easy.

“As I’ve said all year round, we’re built for this moment. It’s that simple. Nobody said it was going to be easy. It could be hard. But we’re able to do it. So everyone had a great mentality, came to play, came to compete, and hopefully we can do that in Game 7.”